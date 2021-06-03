Music
Filipe Dimas
Posted 5 hours ago
drake canopy growth

Canopy Growth drops Drake as partner for its cannabis venture

It was less than two years ago that Drake and Canopy Growth announced they'd be launching a cannabis wellness company called More Life but now it seems the partnership has fallen apart.

While the news of the falling out only recently became public, it was apparently something the two parties decided on in March. 

According to Bloomberg, it was Canopy Growth that decided to end the relationship. They are said to have lost $10 million on the failed deal but will no longer need to pay Drake $33 million in royalty fees.

The move means that Canopy Growth's facility in Scarborough will now become a spot for research and development of plant science projects.

In the previous agreement, the plan was for the building to operate as a More Life Cannabis-cultivation facility.

Drake isn't the only celebrity that's announced projects with Canopy Growth. Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen have also both partnered with the company.

Drake and his team have yet to comment on the issue, so it's not known whether More Life will continue in some other form.

