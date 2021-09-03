Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake toronto beach club

Drake threw himself a party at Toronto's new beach club for album launch

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake's long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy dropped this morning and Drake didn't hold back on celebrating the release of it.

The multi-Grammy Award winner threw an album release party at Toronto Beach Club, the new restaurant next to Woodbine Beach, which lasted well into the morning.

Apparently people at the party chowed down on food from GG's Burgers, the new burger joint in the same complex as the beach club.

Drake was in a good mood celebrating the night when he got behind the DJ booth with Future The Prince, spinning new tunes from his album.

Some of Drake's friends in attendance included PK Subban, Mark McMorris, Nav, Tyrone Edwards, Oliver El-Khatib, Noah "40" Shebib, and members of the OVO crew.

According to a spokesperson from Toronto Beach Club, the restaurant gifted Drake a stuffed goat with a note reading " To Drake, from one GOAT to another. It's time. #CLB, Billy "THE GOAT." 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

New music video pays homage to Toronto's iconic and closed concert venues

Drake threw himself a party at Toronto's new beach club for album launch

Former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard makes surprise appearance in Drake video

Everyone is loving Drake's Certified Lover Boy and it's inspired some funny parodies

Drake just bought a brand new wheelchair-accessible van for one of his fans

Toronto just got a five day long music and movie festival in a park

Drake and Kanye compete for attention with rival billboards at Yonge-Dundas Square

Drake's crew spotted giving out Certified Lover Boy shirts in Toronto