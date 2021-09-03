Drake threw himself a party at Toronto's new beach club for album launch

Drake's long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy dropped this morning and Drake didn't hold back on celebrating the release of it.

The multi-Grammy Award winner threw an album release party at Toronto Beach Club, the new restaurant next to Woodbine Beach, which lasted well into the morning.

Apparently people at the party chowed down on food from GG's Burgers, the new burger joint in the same complex as the beach club.

Drake threw an album launch party at Toronto Beach Club last night and @PKSubban1 covered it all on his IG story #Toronto pic.twitter.com/1hPcve3xen — blogTO (@blogTO) September 3, 2021

Drake was in a good mood celebrating the night when he got behind the DJ booth with Future The Prince, spinning new tunes from his album.

Some of Drake's friends in attendance included PK Subban, Mark McMorris, Nav, Tyrone Edwards, Oliver El-Khatib, Noah "40" Shebib, and members of the OVO crew.

According to a spokesperson from Toronto Beach Club, the restaurant gifted Drake a stuffed goat with a note reading " To Drake, from one GOAT to another. It's time. #CLB, Billy "THE GOAT."