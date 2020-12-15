Dan Levy responds to Schitt’s Creek version of Mariah Carey Christmas song

The Canadian hit show Schitt’s Creek is once again in the spotlight after a Toronto producer’s Christmas supercut went viral, getting attention from star Dan Levy himself.

Calum Shanlin, the show's lead digital producer, posted the video to his Instagram on December 12, which to date has gathered 198,000 views.

The video features scenes from the show, cut and mashed together to match the lyrics of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Of course, he took some creative liberties, adding in a Moira Rose "bébé" here and there.

Executive producer and actor Levy not only responded to the video but also re-posted it to his page. "You simply outdid yourself this holiday," the Canadian wrote to Shanlin, tagging Mariah Carey.

The singer didn't seem too upset, though, commenting: "I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it!!! Did I mention I love it? LOL," on Dan Levy's re-post of the video.

Schitt's Creeks fans are loving the new holiday tune, too, which comes just months after the beloved show's finale in April.