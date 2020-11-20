People in Ontario are freaking out over Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes' new song

If you haven't already heard the news, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes dropped their new song Monster on Friday, marking their very first collaboration, and people across Ontario are extremely proud.

The song addresses both Bieber and Mendes' rise to fame and the way in which they were put on a pedestal at a young age. In the video, they can both be seen singing to camera on a stage outdoors at night.

Both pop stars were were born and raised in the province - Mendes in Pickering, ON and Bieber in Stratford, ON - and for years, fans were hoping for a collaboration between the two.

justin bieber and shawn mendes were my two teenage loves...i'm living for this collab😍😍😍 — liv 🦂 (@oliviaadunten) November 20, 2020

Now that one has finally arrived, Ontarians have taken to social media to show some love for the song as well as for their two favourite Canadian boys.

"Two beautiful Ontario men," one person tweeted.

ONTARIO VIBES #MONSTER — grace mendes | shawn pls follow me :') (@particularwnder) November 20, 2020

Of course, it wasn't just Ontario residents that were gushing over the two singers. People from across Canada also chimed in to say just how proud Mendes and Bieber were making the entire country.

Definitely made Canada proud. — James Naleski (@JamesNaleski) November 20, 2020

"Beautiful song! Love the meaning of it! Canadian guys making Canada proud!" another person wrote.

"Put O Canada on the back burner and make #monster the new anthem @ShawnMendes @justinbieber," someone else added.

I love Canada — 𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔞🔮ミ☆ (@diana_hawarneh) November 20, 2020

Thanks to the collab, which is obviously already doing well on streaming platforms, many fans outside the country are also showing their love for Canada.

"Canada for the win from your favorite American," another Twitter user wrote.

Dear Canada,

I’m sure you are well aware, but I would just like to say; you have produced two icons. Thank you for @ShawnMendes & @justinbieber :) “Monster” is simply sick!<3 — Kaila Barnes (@KailaBarnes4) November 20, 2020

Prior to the song's release, Bieber and Mendes joined forces for an YouTube Live where they discussed growing up in the limelight, and joked about the time Bieber didn't know who Mendes was.

They also announced that they'll be performing at the American Music Awards together.

If you're gushing with pride as much as the rest of Ontario, Canada, and honestly, the whole world, you can check Monster out for yourself, available now.