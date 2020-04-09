Toronto was just an answer on Jeopardy and it had something to do with Drake

Drake is having a pretty good week: A new music video that's spawned lots of fun dance memes, making the cover of Architectural Digest and now having a whole Jeopardy category dedicated to him.

The Toronto-born singer was the subject of a College Championship Jeopardy category last night that featured trivia related to his life, music and career.

Drake was just a category on Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/hkN36oqz6p — Mark Sheldon (@markdsheldon) April 8, 2020

One clue asked "Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham in 1986 in this city he nicknamed "The 6", to which the response was obviously "Toronto."

Toronto was an answer to a clue on #Jeopardy! In the Drake category. Yes, he had his own category today. pic.twitter.com/vpMoQwCwre — Jerry (@JerAtTheMovies) April 8, 2020

His time on Degrassi: The Next Generation (to be exact), a feature with Rihanna and his God's Plan video were all no-brainers for anyone with even the most basic Drake knowledge.

Me after answering all the Drake questions right on Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/a34LEF16dY — COLLIN DONOVAN (@collinpdonovan) April 8, 2020

Some people were not as excited that the megastar had an entire category dedicated to him.

College Jeopardy has a whole category dedicated to Drake...haven’t we been through enough today — nolan (@auntanxiety) April 8, 2020

Naturally, the contestants easily crushed the category and had Toronto cheering for the city's biggest rapper.

Not trying to brag but I got every question right in the Drake category on jeopardy tonight — emily (@emilyofthestate) April 8, 2020

Maybe Drake was watching from his Bridle Path mansion while he's there in quarantine, unless he was busy filming music videos.