Music
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake jeopardy toronto

Toronto was just an answer on Jeopardy and it had something to do with Drake

Music
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake is having a pretty good week: A new music video that's spawned lots of fun dance memes, making the cover of Architectural Digest and now having a whole Jeopardy category dedicated to him.

The Toronto-born singer was the subject of a College Championship Jeopardy category last night that featured trivia related to his life, music and career.

One clue asked "Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham in 1986 in this city he nicknamed "The 6", to which the response was obviously "Toronto."

His time on Degrassi: The Next Generation (to be exact), a feature with Rihanna and his God's Plan video were all no-brainers for anyone with even the most basic Drake knowledge.

Some people were not as excited that the megastar had an entire category dedicated to him.

Naturally, the contestants easily crushed the category and had Toronto cheering for the city's biggest rapper.

Maybe Drake was watching from his Bridle Path mansion while he's there in quarantine, unless he was busy filming music videos.

Lead photo by

@champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto was just an answer on Jeopardy and it had something to do with Drake

Drake shows off his Toronto mansion in just released music video

Someone gave their Toronto neighbourhood an incredible live music performance during self-isolation

The Weeknd just broke a 2020 Billboard record with his new album After Hours

Drake just shared his first public photos of son Adonis

Online guitar, piano and other music lessons you can take in Toronto right now

This opera singer has been giving daily performances from a balcony in Toronto

Drake says he tested negative for coronavirus after taking test