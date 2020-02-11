Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake caffeine

Drake just signed a huge streaming deal with Caffeine to produce rap battles

Drake is expressing his undying love for the art of the rap battle with a new venture that will see him helping create a series of livestreams of the competitive art form. 

Drizzy's exclusive multi-year deal with social broadcasting platform Caffeine means he will help to co-produce and stream battles — which will be hosted by the Ultimate Rap League  (URL) — on a dedicated channel online.

The partnership aims to provide URL, which Drake has said he's a huge fan of, with a far wider reach and elevated profile.

"It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans," Drake said in a statement.

The hip-hop superstar has apparently always been heavy into the rap battle scene and is known to show up at events hosted by URL and Toronto rap battle league King of the Dot, according to Rolling Stone, who also notes it's unfortunately "unlikely" that Drake himself will be taking the mic in any of the streams.

Though they may not get to watch a free Drake show, viewers can look forward to authentic, curated face-offs with real-time, moderated discussion through a comments section, as well as other elements that URL was not previously able to provide through its pay-per-view channel, all free of charge.

URL says in a press release that Caffeine is "the perfect strategic partner" to grow their audience and brand.

Though far smaller than its competitors, Caffeine is comparable to services like Amazon Twitch and Mixer. The company has previously done work with public figures like rapper Offset and NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster.

Further details are still yet to be announced, but the release suggests that there may be other types of content that champagnepapi is bringing to the show. Also, based on an ad running on Drake's personal Caffeine channel, we can expect the premiere tomorrow.

