Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes camila cabello

Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto

Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canadian fans tracking the whereabouts of hot celeb couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were worried that the duo had left Toronto after spending the holidays in and around the city.

When Cabello posted an Instagram story in a recording studio this afternoon, many of her followers thought she must have flown back to U.S.

But, diehard devotees have taken a closer look at the video and deduced that the 22-year-old Cuban-American singer may actually be recording some music not in L.A., but in Toronto.

A screenshot of the post shows that the producer seated in the studio with Cabello appears to be Toronto mixer and recording engineer George Seara. He has worked on music with Mendes in the past, making the working relationship with Camilla even more likely.

Seara's Instagram account showed that he too was in the studio within the last 24 hours — he posted a photo of a mixing board with the caption "1st mix of 2020" 13 hours before Cabello made her post on the platform. 

In the singer's video, the producer asks "okay, where shall I send?" to which she replies "To iPhone, please" — talking about a segment or version of a track, perhaps?

Admirers who were freaking out about the Cabello's departure from Toronto are now relieved, not to mention pretty happy with their own detective work.

They'll have to wait and see if their suspicions turn out to be true, and what Camilla is working on.

Lead photo by

@shawmila_update

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto

Snowy photos show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello strolling around Toronto

Drake admits to being drunk during his iconic Raptors victory speech

The top 50 live music venues in Toronto

Drake removed Chair Girl from his new video and now her lawyer is upset

Wildflower nightclub is closing down in Toronto for good next week

Drake put Chair Girl in his new music video and Toronto is furious

15 iconic music venues we lost in Toronto over the last decade