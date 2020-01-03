Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto

Canadian fans tracking the whereabouts of hot celeb couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were worried that the duo had left Toronto after spending the holidays in and around the city.

When Cabello posted an Instagram story in a recording studio this afternoon, many of her followers thought she must have flown back to U.S.

But, diehard devotees have taken a closer look at the video and deduced that the 22-year-old Cuban-American singer may actually be recording some music not in L.A., but in Toronto.

Wait - is she working with a Toronto based producer. Are we clowns https://t.co/PPvYCSLvN4 — Luka (@shawmila_cuties) January 3, 2020

A screenshot of the post shows that the producer seated in the studio with Cabello appears to be Toronto mixer and recording engineer George Seara. He has worked on music with Mendes in the past, making the working relationship with Camilla even more likely.

you all really made me believe that she couldnt be in toronto and in the studio at the same time https://t.co/OwqCxcggQb — yasmin (@milarept) January 3, 2020

Seara's Instagram account showed that he too was in the studio within the last 24 hours — he posted a photo of a mixing board with the caption "1st mix of 2020" 13 hours before Cabello made her post on the platform.

In the singer's video, the producer asks "okay, where shall I send?" to which she replies "To iPhone, please" — talking about a segment or version of a track, perhaps?

So she’s still in Toronto since he’s based there 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/bgtkQnVYzu — Camilasdream97 (@camilasdream97) January 3, 2020

Admirers who were freaking out about the Cabello's departure from Toronto are now relieved, not to mention pretty happy with their own detective work.

SHES STILL IN TORONTO YALL! She’s in the studio with Mixing Engineer George Seara!!!



Say thank you FBI Arla 😉 pic.twitter.com/qSMnLtEtDx — Arla 😻 (@arla_stan) January 3, 2020

They'll have to wait and see if their suspicions turn out to be true, and what Camilla is working on.