Historic Toronto music venue El Mocambo will be reopening early next year

The fate of one of Toronto's most iconic music venues has been uncertain for many years now, but it seems El Mocambo is finally set to reopen in the near future.

About one week ago, the construction wall that stood covering the establishment's facade for what seemed like forever finally came down.

And according to a PR representative for the venue, a concrete date has yet to be solidified but El Mocambo will be reopening its doors sometime in early 2020.

The legenary El Mocambo has finally showed it's face! Swing by Spadina and College to view the new facade in person! Photo by me. pic.twitter.com/4hcyPC1VWb — FINE | Toronto Music Producer (@TweetsByFine) December 2, 2019

The historic joint has been closed for many years, and endless rumours have spread about what would become of it.

Almost five years ago, the venue was thought to be closed for good and a computer store was set to open in its place.

But that never happened.

The venue eventually underwent at least $20-million worth of renovations and a new version of the iconic palm tree sign was unveiled, indicating that it would likely reopen its doors soon.

Rumours that the Rolling Stones were set to play at the grand reopening also circulated, though El Mocambo's doors remained shuttered despite the exciting announcement.

Now, about six years after its initial closure, it seems El Mocambo will soon host music newbies and legends once again.

The renowned concert venue originally opened its doors in 1948, and it's been graced with the presence of rock icons such as Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters and The Rolling Stones.

Considered to be a landmark in this city, it's safe to say this gem at Spadina and College has left a hole in Toronto's music scene for quite some time and its reopening simply can't come soon enough.