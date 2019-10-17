Jagmeet Singh is tearing up TikTok with an election rap video

Canadian NDP leader and prime ministerial-hopeful Jagmeet Singh is really playing up his status as the youngest (and perhaps coolest?) political candidate ahead of next Monday's federal election.

As if scoring an Instagram follow from freaking Rihanna wasn't enough, the 39-year-old Scarborough native dropped witty one liners left, right and (left of) centre during the English-language leader's debate, earning him a boost in the polls and praise from young people far beyond the political sphere.

Tonight, the man thirsty Twitter users are already calling 'daddy' is hosting a "momentum rally" in Brampton with Drake's famous producer and OVO collaborator Noah '40' Shebib, further solidifying his hip, youthful image.

A creative video of the federal NDP Party leader set to rapper E-40's Choices is circulating like wildfire on Twitter today.

Originally posted to TikTok, the video shows Singh pointing to different phrases as they appear under the heading "Who am I in it for?"

Big pharma, big polluters, housing speculators and the rich and powerful all get a firm "nope," while families who need medication, the environment, people who need a home and people in general get an enthusiastic "yup!" from Singh.

I’m pretty sure that Jagmeet Singh is the only candidate for Prime Minister who listens to rap. https://t.co/ZMB8DzHNDc — Richard Terroriksson (@sillygwailo) October 17, 2019

Twitter users are loving the clip, some of them admitting that it would be cringeworthy if performed by any other major candidate. He's just that charming.

It's also of note that the video orginated on TikTok, which is said to be the world's fastest-growing social media platform.

The wildly-popular, mobile video sharing app is unheard of by many older adults, but is cornering more and more of the youth market as platforms like Facebook and Instagram dwindle in relevance.

JAGMEET SINGH MADE A TIKTOK PLEAHDJSJS — rebecca (@qoodniqhtngo) October 17, 2019

Singh is the only main federal party leader with a TikTok account, allowing him to reach a younger demographic than Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer or Elizabeth May in the mobile space.

With his latest clip racking up more than 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours, the strategy appears to be working.

It remains to be seen, however, if Singh's new army of TikTok fans is even old enough to vote.