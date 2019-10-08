Drake is now following Jagmeet Singh on Instagram

The winner of last night's election debate may be unclear to most Canadians, but federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is undoubtedly attracting the most attention right now among young voters who typically prefer pop culture to politics.

The 39-year-old Scarborough native recently got an unexpected nod of approval from Rihanna, of all people, in the form of an Instagram follow.

"That's it, the election is over," wrote one of the superstar singer's fans after hearing the news late last week. "We stan Rihanna and her follow decisions."

Our Prime Minister has been decided. The October 21st election has been cancelled. Thank you. #elxn43 https://t.co/X2UJB7wGRY — Fayeoncé (@FayeCera) October 4, 2019

This week, the youthful leader of Canada's New Democratic Party gained yet another celebrity follower in Drake.

Yes, Champagne Papi is now following Jagmeet Singh on Instagram, and fans of both the Toronto-born recording artist and the groundbreaking politician are feeling their perceived collab.

"If Drake the 6ix god supports Jagmeet Singh I don't see why we all don't support him," wrote one on Twitter Tuesday morning.

#elxn43 is over! With both Rhianna and Drake endorsing Jagmeet Singh, he automatically wins all 338 seats! 😎 https://t.co/sSKfAtoeDI — Brian Appel (@BriApp) October 7, 2019

Trivial as the Instagram follows may seem to some, Rihanna and Drake both wield considerable influence among millennial voters.

Neither have officially endorsed the NDP, but news of their interest in Singh has prompted many young people to pledge their support for the party online.

It remains to be seen if any of these people will vote, but you can bet they'd listen to a single featuring Singh, Drake and Rihanna, if one were to drop.

"You don't have to choose between Mr. Delay and Mr. Deny" is why Drake followed Jagmeet Singh on instagram, mans got bars and he spitting facts#elxn43 — Ahmed Ben Jemaa 🇨🇦 🇹🇳 (@ahmed_benjemaa) October 8, 2019

Rihanna, who follows only 1,403 other accounts on Instagram, also follows Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

More than 75 million people follow her, on the other hand, while drake boasts a cool 60 million on his account.

Their combined follower count is nearly four times the population of Canada, which is nothing to sneeze at — or ignore.