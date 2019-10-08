Nobody really won last night's federal leaders' election debate

Wondering who won last night's federal leaders' debate in Canada? So is almost everyone else who watched it go down.

The grand consensus following 2019's only official English-language debate is that things felt chaotic for viewers.

What it was like watching Trudeau and Scheer "debate" #leadersdebate2019 pic.twitter.com/2zOXQs2NkL — CrispyCrunchyPeanutbutteryBackwoods (@EthanHodgson) October 8, 2019

All six main federal party leaders (Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier) managed to get some good sound bites in at the expense of their opponents — though some zingers landed better than others.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took a well-timed jab at Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer at the English-language debate, telling viewers that when it comes to climate change, “you don’t have to choose between Mr. Delay and Mr. Deny.” https://t.co/ZPbNLi7jMn — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) October 8, 2019

Singh made some waves on Twitter when, during a portion of the debate about climate change, he turned to the camera and addressed voters directly: "You do not need to choose between Mr. Delay and Mr. Deny," he said, referring to Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Singh: “You do not have to choose between Mr Delay and Mr Deny.” #leadersdebate2019 pic.twitter.com/MIaOpZYMhm — Christine Estima (@christineestima) October 8, 2019

May said similarly of Trudeau's climate change plan: "If you have a fire in a four-storey building, getting a one-storey ladder doesn't do it."

Best moment from @ElizabethMay to Trudeau: “Please god, you don’t get a majority because you don’t keep your promises.” And she’s right. #elxn43 #CanadaDebates2019 — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) October 8, 2019

Trudeau was the target of attacks from both sides of the floor throughout the roughly two-hour-long debate in Gatineau, Quebec, though the Prime Minister did deliver a few jabs to Scheer and far-right People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier.

"Mr. Bernier, your role on this stage is to say publicly what Mr. Scheer thinks privately," said Trudeau rather awkwardly at one point.

Scheer: Just because you say something over and over again doesn't make it true



Trudeau: It would be nice for you to learn that Mr. Scheer!



Audience: 🤣🤣#cdnpoli #leadersdebate2019 #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/7JSLmJAhmG — 🇨🇦Leena 🇮🇳🇵🇰🇸🇬♥️ (@CrazedIndianW) October 8, 2019

Scheer, for his part, called Trudeau a "phony" and accused him of only pretending to stand up for Canada.

"He's very good at pretending things," said Scheer of Trudeau. "He can't even remember how many times he put blackface on, because the fact of the matter is, he's always wearing a mask."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer opens the federal leaders' debate with an attack on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, saying he is a phony, a fraud and doesn't deserve to govern this country#cdnpoli #elxn43 #CPACVote2019 #leadersdebate2019 pic.twitter.com/FcrNoOXUgy — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 7, 2019

Viewers across the country had plenty to say as the debate was taking place, but there was no overwhelming positive sentiment toward any one candidate on social media, with the exception of Singh.

Folks on Twitter are ranking their positive/negative feelings towards the leaders during the #CanadaDebates2019 #leadersdebate2019. For anyone wondering who’s “winning” & impressing Canadians - wow - @theJagmeetSingh is crushing it. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/Y5pUpllefJ — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) October 8, 2019

The NDP Leader, who was witty and eloquent throughout the evening, garnered more praise for his performance than most, but the debate still largely functioned as a sparring match between Trudeau and Scheer.

Liberal: This guy's a dummy.



Conservative: No, you're a dummy.



NDP: You're both meanies being mean to each other.



Bloc: Yo, we don't have mean people in Quebec.



Green: Mean people like you cause climate change.#ElectionsCanada#Debatenight — Jason Lamb (@jasonlamb) October 8, 2019

You can watch a replay of the entire thing right here and judge for yourself how everybody fared.

A French-language debate is up next on the docket this Thursday, October 10, at 8 p.m. The 43rd Canadian general election is scheduled to take place in just a few weeks on October 21, 2019.