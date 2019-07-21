Music
plantain festival toronto

Toronto is getting a new Afro-Caribbean food and music festival

Time to add yet another music festival to your summer bucket list, because Toronto is getting a new Afro-Caribbean music festival in August.

The PLANTAIN Afro-Caribbean music festival is coming to Fort York Garrison Common on August 24, and it's bringing a mix of African, Caribbean, Latin and Canadian music and culture. 

It'll feature food trucks and live music from genres including Afrobeats, Funk, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Reggaeton and Soca. 

With a lineup including DJ Tunez, DJ Kevin CrownD-Roc (Genesys Sound), DJ Hangaëlle and more, diverse musical acts will be the main attraction at this brand new festival.

The event, which will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., aims to unite diverse communities through music, food and culture. 

Hector Vasquez

