This is what it's like to be Drake right now

What does a 123-time award winning rapper with his own successful record label, clothing line, alcohol brand, private jumbo jet and God-like status among his compatriots do after the team he represents wins their first ever NBA Championship?

Golf, I guess.

Toronto-born recording artist Drake — formerly known as the Canadian teen actor Aubrey Graham — is living the good life, if you haven't noticed.

From dissing the Grammys at the Grammys and smashing Billboard records to turning the CN Tower gold and wearing $1 million outfits, it's been a good year for Drizzy so far. Heck, it's been a good decade.

The artist's Instagram profile has been serving largely as a repository for Raptors fandom in recent weeks, culminating in a joyful album from Monday's championship parade.

Now that his team's got their chip (with the dip?) it's back to business for the keen businessman and Canadian music icon.

Of course, in Drake's world, business seems mighty akin to pleasure.

Drake just dropped six new Instagram posts at once featuring photos from his various recent exploits, all of them taken by the celebrated Danish-American photographer and artist Jamil GS.

"Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere," reads the caption on five of the six posts published by Drake late Wednesday.

The one outlying post is an album containing three photos of Drake in different scenes with a champagne glass captioned "Spritzer Season."

So what has Drake been up to in recent days, aside from partying with the Raptors in Vegas and treating his friends to trips with Air Drake?

Posting up poolside in Turks & Caicos...

Chilling outside the newly-rebranded OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto...

Talking to somebody via landline while looking longingly at an iPhone in his pocket...

And apparently sourcing some Beyonce-themed art for his condo in Toronto.

"Grateful to be collaborating with a young masterful talent who manages to touch di entire world with his music," said GS of the collaboration with Drake.

"Drizzie can actually swing and hit like Tiger," he wrote in the caption of Drake's golf course-crouching photo on his own profile. "No joke ting."