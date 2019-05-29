Grigorian, Toronto's last classical music store, is closing.

But, it's not because there is a lack of demand for their records. Business as usual in Toronto, it's because of rent.

Funneling my Toronto rental market anger today through news that Grigorian, the longtime great classic music spot in Yorkville, is closing down having been told their rent is going from $8k to $30k/month. pic.twitter.com/lNgxv6AUgm — ➡️➡️drift anthemic➡️➡️ (@McArthurMooney) May 26, 2019

The owner and founder, Harmik Grigorian, was quick to clarify this misconception. “The rent in Toronto doesn't make any sense,” Grigorian said. “We would be working for the landlord,” he added.

Classical music fans are still willing to pay for physical records. They'll often stream new music online to test it out, but once they find what they like, they will buy it, according to the storeowner.

When Grigorian arrived in Toronto in 1979, he noticed that record stores weren’t selling European classical music. He wanted to fill this gap. In 1980, he opened the first rendition of Grigorian in Oakville and then opened his current Yorkville location two years later.

#CDs... remember those? Sad news: after 39 years, L'Atelier Grigorian (70 Yorkville Avenue) will close its doors in mid-June! Starting now all stock on sale. Everything must go. Good news: on-line sales division #grigorian.com will carry on — Frank Nakashima (@FrankNakashima) May 2, 2019

But, Grigorian's isn't disappearing entirely. Their records will continue to be sold online.

There is a possibility that the store will relocate to a much smaller location, but at the moment, classical music fans will have to order online.