Toronto is getting a musical parody of The Office

In the words of the great Michael Scott, "Everybody stay calm!"

If you love The Office, get ready for the ultimate binge-watching session.

Toronto is about to be home to a travelling musical theatre show, titled simply "The Office! A Musical Parody."

The show will be stopping here for four weeks this summer to kick off its North American tour. Starting July 30 at the CAA Theatre, the show will run until August 25. Tickets go on sale next week.

The role of Michael was originally played by a woman, Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who will be reprising her role for the Toronto dates.

The off-Broadway show has been wildly popular, and features hilarious songs about the daily lives of the crews in Dunder Mifflin, Scranton's third largest paper company.

It seems Michael's employees took the quote, "I say dance, they say 'How high?'" a little too seriously.