Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Uniun toronto closing

One of Toronto's most popular nightclubs is closing

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's the end of (yet another) era for Toronto's club scene as Uniun — Charles Khabouth's state-of-the-art EDM cathedral in King West — announces its closure.

Launched six years ago in the warehouse space formerly occupied by Devil's Martini, Uniun was famously accessible by a back alley near Portland and Adelaide Streets.

The multi-level club has become known since 2012 for having a wicked sound system, a huge capacity and stunning decor, with rows upon rows of LED vines dripping down from high arched ceilings.

Everyone from Tiësto and Calvin Harris to Steve Aoki and Lil Jon have taken the stage (er, booth) at Uniun. Justin Bieber was even known to party there, from time to time, before he got real into Jesus.

A press release from INK Entertainment, which also owns Rebel, Dragonfly and Cube, states that Uniun Nightclub will be closing its doors for good on January 2, 2019.

First, however, the club will be hosting what it calls "a four-part closing party" with performances by Borgore, Getter, Manzone + Strong, Joey Cons, DeeCee and Kevin Faria.

Last but not least will be a New Years Eve bash and actual closing party featuring Toronto's own DJ Chris Laroque.

The club hasn't given any insight into why it's closing, only that fans should "stay tuned for something new." And so they will.

RIP Uniun, it was fun while it lasted. Thanks for letting Steve Aoki spray me in the face with champagne that one time. Your huge, pretty bathrooms will be missed.

Lead photo by

Hanna Jor

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

One of Toronto's most popular nightclubs is closing

Shawn Mendes sells out Rogers Centre show in minutes

Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2019

Old theatre in Toronto's Chinatown to reopen as food and entertainment venue

Toronto radio station starts playing Baby, It's Cold Outside again

The BT21 pop-up store in Toronto is opening again

Drake and Shawn Mendes nominated for major Grammy awards

Toronto radio stations pulling classic holiday song from the airwaves