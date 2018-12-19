One of Toronto's most popular nightclubs is closing

It's the end of (yet another) era for Toronto's club scene as Uniun — Charles Khabouth's state-of-the-art EDM cathedral in King West — announces its closure.

Launched six years ago in the warehouse space formerly occupied by Devil's Martini, Uniun was famously accessible by a back alley near Portland and Adelaide Streets.

The multi-level club has become known since 2012 for having a wicked sound system, a huge capacity and stunning decor, with rows upon rows of LED vines dripping down from high arched ceilings.

Everyone from Tiësto and Calvin Harris to Steve Aoki and Lil Jon have taken the stage (er, booth) at Uniun. Justin Bieber was even known to party there, from time to time, before he got real into Jesus.

A press release from INK Entertainment, which also owns Rebel, Dragonfly and Cube, states that Uniun Nightclub will be closing its doors for good on January 2, 2019.

First, however, the club will be hosting what it calls "a four-part closing party" with performances by Borgore, Getter, Manzone + Strong, Joey Cons, DeeCee and Kevin Faria.

Last but not least will be a New Years Eve bash and actual closing party featuring Toronto's own DJ Chris Laroque.

The club hasn't given any insight into why it's closing, only that fans should "stay tuned for something new." And so they will.

RIP Uniun, it was fun while it lasted. Thanks for letting Steve Aoki spray me in the face with champagne that one time. Your huge, pretty bathrooms will be missed.