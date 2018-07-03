Raccoons wreak havoc on Toronto in hilarious music video

As if Toronto couldn't get any more over-the-top when it comes to raccoons behaving badly, we've now got the music video to prove it.

Record label NewRetroWave released a music video for the song Trash Pandas by dance and electronic artist Judge Bitch a few days ago, showing how much of a menace to society the furry creatures can be.

In the video, three people wearing raccoon heads terrorize citizens of Toronto by beating them up, stealing their bikes, vandalizing, and eating / throwing around garbage.

The video ends with one of the three getting caught and the other two ditching their pal in favour of freedom.

Good riddance to the one that's finally off the streets.

In other Toronto raccoon-related news, a study from Laurentian University found that city-dwelling raccoons' garbage diet (literally) is making them fatter, and giving them high blood sugar problems.

Apparently junk food makes you more irritable, so maybe this is the raccoons' problem?