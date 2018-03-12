Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
irish pubs toronto

The top 5 Irish pubs for live music in Toronto

Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top Irish pubs for live music set the stage for some of the best parties in the city. There’s nothing like a rip-roarin’ good tune and a couple of pints of Guinness to set the mood, and at these places, before you know it, you just might be swaying back and forth and belting out a song you just learned with someone you just met.

Here are the top Irish pubs for live music in Toronto.

The Old Sod

Sundays and Tuesdays are karaoke, Wednesdays are open mic night, and pro musicians are always on deck Fridays and Saturdays at this Etobicoke Irish pub.

Ceili Cottage

Live music every Tuesday night is a hallmark of Leslieville’s best Irish pub. You might hear up to 20 musicians at a time playing traditional instruments like the fiddle, flute, pipes, accordion and banjo.

Grace O’Malley’s

Head to this Entertainment District pub if you’re looking for a meal of pie and Guinness but don’t necessarily want to hear the most old-fashioned music afterwards. You have as good a chance of hearing live party rock as folk here.

Dora Keogh

This Danforth pub is frequented by local bands and there are traditional live Irish music sessions every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as acoustic open stage nights.

McVeigh’s

Music is on six days a week at this King East area bar, and the atmosphere is complete with decor paying homage to some of Ireland’s most famous musicians and poets.

jameson torontoThanks to Jameson Irish Whiskey for sponsoring this post. Check out Jameson’s free St. Patrick’s Day Weekend kick-off event featuring Hollerado live at Adelaide Hall on March 16th starting at 8 p.m. If you want to start earlier, head to Dublin Calling starting at 1 p.m. to get a free Jameson Ginger and Lime drink and some Jameson swag. Please RSVP for Adelaide Hall at jamesonyyz.com

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Grace O'Malleys

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Jay-Z and Beyonce are skipping Toronto on their next tour

The top 5 Irish pubs for live music in Toronto

Field Trip releases its 2018 lineup

Music open mic nights in Toronto by day of the week

The top 10 bars for up and coming bands in Toronto

Veld releases its 2018 lineup

Hedley taking an indefinite hiatus in wake of allegations

The top 5 Drake videos of all time