The top 5 Irish pubs for live music in Toronto

The top Irish pubs for live music set the stage for some of the best parties in the city. There’s nothing like a rip-roarin’ good tune and a couple of pints of Guinness to set the mood, and at these places, before you know it, you just might be swaying back and forth and belting out a song you just learned with someone you just met.

Here are the top Irish pubs for live music in Toronto.

Sundays and Tuesdays are karaoke, Wednesdays are open mic night, and pro musicians are always on deck Fridays and Saturdays at this Etobicoke Irish pub.

Live music every Tuesday night is a hallmark of Leslieville’s best Irish pub. You might hear up to 20 musicians at a time playing traditional instruments like the fiddle, flute, pipes, accordion and banjo.

Head to this Entertainment District pub if you’re looking for a meal of pie and Guinness but don’t necessarily want to hear the most old-fashioned music afterwards. You have as good a chance of hearing live party rock as folk here.

This Danforth pub is frequented by local bands and there are traditional live Irish music sessions every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as acoustic open stage nights.

Music is on six days a week at this King East area bar, and the atmosphere is complete with decor paying homage to some of Ireland’s most famous musicians and poets.