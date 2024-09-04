Here are celebrities that will be in Toronto for TIFF 2024

As the Toronto International Film Festival gears up to launch its 2024 season, film fanatics across the city are preparing to do some serious star-spotting — and they're in for a big season.

After a particularly measly showing at TIFF 2023, due to the then-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the festival's star power has made a complete rebound, with a guest list practically bursting at the seams with big names.

While a number of A-List stars attending at the festival were announced in early August, the festival has just dropped the details on even more talented individuals that are expected to show up this week. I mean, a lot more.

The news that Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon (notably sans-Ben Affleck) would be attending the premiere of their film, Unstoppable, came out late last month, alongside an announcement that Angelina Jolie would attend the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala a few days later.

Here are even more recently-announced attendees that you might just see running through the Six this September.

Adam Driver

You don't need to harness The Force to get face time with the Star Wars star — you may just run into him on King West this week, as he attends the film festival for the premiere of Megalopolis, directed by legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who's also slated to attend the festival.

Jacob Elordi

This towering Euphoria It-Boy has been something of a fixture in Toronto over the past few months, and that's not slowing down quite yet, as he is slated to attend the premiere of Paul Schrader's Oh, Canada, in which he stars alongside fellow festival attendees Richard Gere and Uma Therman.

Nicole Kidman

A regular belle-of-the-ball at TIFF, this Australian Academy Award-winner is back on the streets of Toronto for the North American premiere of Babygirl, an erotic thriller from Bodies Bodies Bodies writer-director Halina Reijn.

Malala Yousafzai

The legendary Pakistani female education activist, author and Nobel Peace Prize winner will grace the stage at the CBC for a discussion on her new production company, Extracurricular, and debut effort, docu-series The Last Sea of Women, which is premiering at the festival.

Florence Pugh

Arm-in-arm with co-star Andrew Garfield, this festival fixture and Oscar-nominee will be in Toronto this week to attend the premiere of We Live in Time, a romance directed by TIFF alumn John Crowley (The Goldfinch, Brooklyn).

Paul Rudd

The Ant-Man star will be appearing at the film festival in the flesh for the premiere of Andrew DeYoung's, Friendship, in which he shares the screen with comedy sensation Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), also set to be in the city for TIFF.

Sydney Sweeney

It looks like TIFF will be something of a Euphoria reunion this year, as Sweeney, another star of the hit HBO show, as she attends the premiere of her new film, Eden, directed by Ron Howard. Co-stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Ana de Armas are all expected to attend the festival as well.

Not star-studded enough for you? Some more stars attending the film festival include:

Cate Blanchett

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jude Law

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Dakota Johnson

Selena Gomez

Kaia Gerber

Kate Hudson

Lily James

Sandra Oh

Lupita Nyong'o

Zoe Saldana

Orlando Bloom

Tilda Swinton

Tom Hiddleston

Will Farrell

Willem Dafoe

TIFF kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 and runs until Sunday, Sept. 15.