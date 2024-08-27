Angelina Jolie coming to Toronto and will be honoured at awards gala

The list of stars set to descend on Toronto for TIFF 2024 just keeps ramping up with the announcement that Angelina Jolie will be in attendance.

According to the film festival, the multi-hyphenate-needing-no-introduction is set to attend the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala on Sept 8, where she'll be honoured with the Tribute Award in Impact Media.

The actress, director and activist joins the likes of Spanish director and screenwriter Pedro Almodovar and Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair as an honoree of the award, which celebrates filmmakers who merge the worlds of social impact and cinema in their works.

She'll be in good company among TIFF Tribute Award honorees at the reception, held at the Fairmont Royal York; actress Amy Adams, Canadian director and screenwriter David Cronenberg and acress Cate Blanchett are among the other talents being honoured at the 2024 ceremony.

If your head is already spinning with the starpower at the Tribute Awards Gala alone, brace yourself — there'll be plenty more celebrities to spot around the city over the course of the film festival.

Pop icon and actress, Jennifer Lopez, will be in the city alongside actor and producer Matt Damon to attend the premier of their film Unstoppable, starring yet another Tribute Award honoree, Jharrel Jerome.

If you're planning on doing some star-spotting this September, check out this list of A-List celebs attending TIFF this year so that you know who to keep an eye out for.