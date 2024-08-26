Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon coming to Toronto without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon will be visiting Toronto for TIFF this year, but Ben Affleck, Lopez's ex-husband and Damon's long-time collaborator, will stay behind.

With TIFF just around the corner, people all over Toronto are gearing up for yet another star-studded September in the city.

The latest big names to keep your eye out for? Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon.

According to People Magazine, the Jenny from the Block singer and Good Will Hunting actor will be touching down in the Six to attend the premier of Unstoppable, the latest film by Damon and Ben Affleck's production company, which Lopez also stars in.

The film also stars Moonlight's Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, a real-life American wrestler who — despite being born with just one leg — ascends the ranks to become an NCAA Champion.

Lopez stars alongside Jerome as Robles' mother.

The film's premier is taking place on Sep 6 at Roy Thomson Hall, with Lopez and Damon expected to walk the red carpet before the screening.

Ben Affleck, who, at one time would have been a fixture in this trio, will be absent, according to People's reports, following Lopez's divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

Unstoppable will be screening for the public on Sep 7, 14 and 15 at Scotiabank Theatre.

You can purchase tickets for it (or any other TIFF screening, for that matter,) through TIFF's website.