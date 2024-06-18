You can watch free movies under the stars in Toronto this week

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) kicks off this week, bringing free movie screenings under the stars to the city.

One of the city's most anticipated film festivals of the year is right around the corner, kicking off with a full week of nightly screenings at Fort York that are completely free and open to the public.

Each night of the festival will screen a different feature-length film centred around the theme 'On The Job,' highlighting the hilarity, heartbreak and humility of jobs and workers from around the world.

Following their residency at Fort York, the festival will spread out across the city, hosting screenings at Christie Pits Park, Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park at various dates throughout the summer.

You can view a complete schedule of all of the films screening during the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show here.

To make the events accessible to more people, the festival has also introduced audio description (AD) at select screenings for blind, low vision or visually impaired audience members to stay in on the fun.

It all kicks off with a screening of the 1980 classic 9 to 5, starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, at Fort York on June 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening follows after sunset — around 9 p.m.

Here are the rest of the films you'll be able to catch at Fort York this week for TOPS.