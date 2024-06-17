These are all the free outdoor movies in Toronto this summer

Free outdoor movies in Toronto will be screening in the city all summer long, offering the perfect opportunity to hang out with your pals without breaking the bank.

From the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show taking over several parks throughout the season to one-weekend-wonders like Runway Reels at Downsview Airport, there are endless possibilities of places you can grab your popcorn and sit back under the stars.

Here are all of the free outdoor movie screenings happening in Toronto this summer.

Bell Manor Park

Aug 15: Kinky Boots (Julian Jarrold, 2005)

Aug 16: Mary Poppins (Robert Stevenson, 1964)

Aug 17: Monsters, Inc. (Pete Docter, 2001)

Christie Pits Park

July 7: Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)

July 14: Empire Records (Allan Moyle, 1995)

July 21: Someone Lives Here (Zack Russell, 2023)

July 28: Jafar Panahi’s Taxi (Jafar Panahi, 2015)

Aug 4: Sister Act (Emile Ardolino, 1992)

Aug 11: I Like Movies (Chandler Levack, 2022)

Aug 18: Perfect Days (Wim Wenders, 2023)

Aug 25: Surprise film

College Park: After Hours

July 3: Secret Life of Pets (Chris Renaud, 2016)

August 7: Eddie The Eagle (Dexter Fletcher, 2016)

September 4: The Goonies (Richard Donner, 1985)

Corktown Common

July 11: Legally Blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001)

July 18: Chungking Express (Wong Kar-Wai, 1994)

July 25: Inside Man (Spike Lee, 2006)

Aug 1: Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, 2022)

Downsview Park Movies Under the Stars

June 24: Kung Fu Panda 4 FRENCH (Mike Mitchell, 2024)

July 19: Kung Fu Panda 4 ENGLISH (Mike Mitchell, 2024)

Aug 20: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ENGLISH (Gil Kenan, 2024)

Aug 21: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire FRENCH (Gil Kenan, 2024)

Evergreen Brick Works

July 18: Shrek (Andrew Adamson & Vicky Jenson, 2001)

Aug 8: Ratatouille (Brad Bird, 2007)

Aug 18: Up (Pete Docter, 2009)

Films on Shortt

July 19: Hotel Transylvania 4 (Jennifer Kluska & Derek Drymon, 2022)

Aug 16: Kung Fu Panda 4 (Mike Mitchell, 2024)

Sept 13: The Garfield Movie (Mark Dindal, 2024)

Fort York

June 19: 9 to 5 (Colin Higgins, 1980)

June 20: Sorry to Bother You (Boots Riley, 2018)

June 21: Nope (Jordan Peele, 2022)

June 22: Twister (Jan de Bont, 1996)

June 23: Out of Sight (Steven Soderbergh, 1998)

June 24: Backspot (D.W. Waterson, 2023)

June 25: Wet Hot American Summer (David Wain, 2001)

Ramsden Park Films in the Park

July 2: Barbie (Greta Gerwig, 2023)

July 9: Top Gun Maverick (Joseph Kosinski, 2022)

July 16: Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995)

July 23: The NeverEnding Story (Wolfgang Petersen, 1984)

Runway Reels at Downsview Airport

June 21: Wayne's World (Penelope Spheeris, 1992)

June 22: Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Stephan Elliott, 1994)

Sorauren Park

June 22: Dirty Dancing (Emile Ardolino, 1987)

July 27: The Lunchbox (Ritesh Batra, 2013)

Aug 24: Barbie (Greta Gerwig, 2023)

St. Peter's Courtyard Movies