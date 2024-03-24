Film
David Cronenberg's daughter just directed her first feature film and the trailer is now out

The anticipation surrounding Caitlin Cronenberg's directorial debut, Humane, might be about to reach a fever pitch with the release of its trailer.

A celebrated photographer and the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg, Caitlin Cronenberg's foray into directing promises to deliver a cinematic experience that stays true to the family legacy.

The just released trailer for Humane sets the stage for a journey with all the elements you'd expect including violence, suspense and an ecological collapse threatening the future of humanity.

The cast includes familiar faces such as Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire and Peter Gallagher.

The release of the trailer marks a significant milestone in the journey of Humane.

Development of the film was first announced in 2021 but now the movie is set to be released in theatres on April 26.

Humane
