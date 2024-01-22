Toronto was just crowned the best place to live and work in yet another category

Move over, Vancouver, because Toronto is laying claim to the contested title of 'Hollywood North,' taking the top spot of any city in the world for the best place to live and work in the movie industry — aside from the two obvious cities you're probably thinking of right now.

MovieMaker Magazine has ranked Toronto as the top spot on the globe to follow a career in the film industry in a ranking that specifically excludes legendary filmmaking locales Los Angeles and New York (which would obviously be ranked as the top two every single year if included).

Toronto beat out other Canadian cities, Vancouver (5th), Calgary (8th), and Montreal (10th) on the top-25 list of big cities for MovieMaker's Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker 2024.

Toronto was just named the # 1 Best Place to Live and Work as a Movie Maker. 🎥 This year, the survey of film cities conducted by Movie Maker Magazine recognizes Toronto's excellent crews, beautiful locations and vast studio space. https://t.co/BsPthcnqvn pic.twitter.com/6Ph0XxTzEK — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 19, 2024

Moviemaker writes that "with productions from Amazon Prime Video's The Boys and Cruel Intentions to Reacher to Paramount's Star Trek franchise to Hulu's What We Do In the Shadows to Netflix's Umbrella Academy, Toronto hosts just about every entertainment giant, thanks in large part to its more than two million square feet of studio space and ability to double for countless other locations around the world."

The outlet also notes the city has begun to take more roles starring as itself rather than as a stand-in for other cities, saying Toronto "plays itself quite adeptly" in media like the upcoming series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

Here are the top 25 cities for movie makers:

Toronto Albuquerque New Orleans Austin Vancouver Atlanta Miami Calgary Chicago Montreal Cincinnati Philadelphia Pittsburgh Salt Lake City Portland Baltimore Charlotte Cleveland Tulsa Boston Memphis Honolulu Kansas City San Antonio Dallas/El Paso (tie)

Canada was also featured in MovieMaker's Smaller Cities and Towns category, with Kamloops, B.C., taking the fifth spot on the list.