Multiple movie theatres in and around Toronto evacuated after random spray attacks

A handful of movie theatres around the GTA were the victims of targeted attacks on Tuesday night, perpetrated by two men who sprayed an unknown substance while showings were underway, according to police.

Authorities were called to Cineplex Vaughan — which some may remember as the iconic Colossus — around 9:30 p.m. and proceeded to evacuate hundreds of people from the premises, as well as neighbouring businesses in the plaza.

One video recorded from a nearby building shows a shockingly large police and fire response at the venue, with cruisers and trucks surrounding the building with lights and sirens blaring.

York Regional Police tell blogTO that numerous moviegoers began coughing after the substance, an unidentified aerosol-based irritant that seems similar to pepper spray, was sprayed around by two men wearing masks and hoods.

There were also two similar attacks Tuesday night, at a theatre in Brampton and Toronto.

The first was around 7:30 a.m. at the SilverCity Brampton Cinemas at Great Lakes Drive and Bovaird Drive, and the last, around 10:30 p.m. at Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough in Scarborough Town Centre at Highway 401 and McCowan Road. Both attractions were likewise evacuated.

Several at the Vaughan scene were treated for exposure to the substance, with no injuries reported at any location.

But, it appears customers at the Vaughan property had a few complaints about how Cineplex staff handled the situation, apparently lacking the urgency that many felt it warranted.

One person wrote on X that while they were expecting some sort of formal alarm, they were simply instructed by employees to cover their mouth and leave.

I was just there and while we left me and everyone else was coughing our lungs out and they didn’t even sound an alarm or tell us to leave??? They were like cover your mouth and we were just like ??? Ohmigod — chilli paneer (@helloviya) December 6, 2023

Another was allegedly told that the property was experiencing a gas leak, and that their show would be delayed as a result. But, when they were finally cleared to enter the building, they found the movie already in progress.

Highly disappointed with Cineplex Vaughan @CineplexMovies. We were early for show but due to some gas leak we weren’t allowed inside the theatre and once we were, what we saw inside is that movie being started already. #disappoint — Krunal Bhanushali (@KRU65) December 6, 2023

The spaceship-shaped cinema was originally opened by Famous Players in 1999 as the first modern theatre of its kind in the GTA, with 19 screens, a lounge, tons of arcade games and other entertainment, and flashy outer space branding that made it the ultimate hangout for teens, at least in the beginning.

It is currently being eyed for development, with an application for a huge multi-tower condo complex submitted to the City last year.

The investigation into Tuesday night's incidents remains ongoing.