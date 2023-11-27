Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
scott pilgrim takes off

New animated Netflix series is packed with scenes of Toronto

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
A brand new animated television series on Netflix puts the spotlight on Toronto, featuring many of its instantly recognizable characteristics— from its iconic skyline, to its signature red TTC seats and landmark businesses. 

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels written and drawn by Canadian cartoonist, Bryan Lee O’Malley, who is originally from London, Ont. 

Throughout the series, we regularly see shots of Toronto's skyline. Photo: Netflix.

The entire main cast from the cult classic film adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, reprise their roles in the new series, including Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and Chris Evans as Lucas Lee.

Just like the Edgar Wright-directed movie, Scott Pilgrim is the unemployed bassist of the Toronto band "Sex Bomb-omb," and is dating 17-year-old high schooler, Knives Chau. 

scott pilgrim takes off

Even the long-standing Toronto landmark, Honest Ed's, makes a feature in the series. Photo: Netflix.

The first episode of the animated series includes several shots of Toronto, including the CN Tower and the iconic storefront of the now-demolished discount store, Honest Ed's, appropriately retitled "Honest Exs" in Scott Pilgrim's universe. 

scott pilgrim takes off

In the third episode, we see Julie Powers taking a ride on the TTC. Photo: Netflix.

We also see shots of the obnoxious Julie Powers, voiced by Aubrey Plaza, riding the TTC and exiting the recognizable Dupont subway station. 

scott pilgrim takes off

Julie Powers is seen exiting a TTC station. Photo: Netflix. 

That's hardly the only TTC appearance we see throughout the show, as another clip shows one of Toronto's now-retired CLRV streetcars rolling by. 

scott pilgrim takes off

The TTC regularly makes an appearance throughout the series. Photo: Netflix.

The film adaptation of the novels was shot at a long list of locations in Toronto, including Lee's Palace, Pizza Pizza, Sonic Boom, Second Cup, Casa Loma, Goodwill, and St. Michael's College School.

scott pilgrim takes off

Even Toronto's often dreary weather was accounted for in the series. Photo: Netflix.

While the film itself was a box-office bomb, it managed to amass a cult-like following over the years, with a whole generation of Toronto residents resonating with the quirky characters. 

All eight episodes of the first season of the animated series are currently available to binge-watch on Netflix. 

Lead photo by

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off/Netflix
