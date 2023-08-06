Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The house from the Scott Pilgrim vs The World movie is up for sale in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you haven't seen "Scott Pilgrim vs The World" then this house will mean nothing to you. 

But if you were like almost everyone in Toronto in 2010 and watched the movie, squealing with glee when you recognized local Toronto locations on the big screen, then you'll probably recognize 65 Alberta Ave. 

The basement 'secret lair' Scott (Michael Cera's character) shares with Wallace, played by Kieran Culkin, is actually the garage door area of 65 Alberta Ave. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

The basement apartment doesn't actually exist in this house. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

A sun room and office. 

The scenes shot in the apartment were created in a studio, which is a bit of a shame because that apartment looked pretty good as far as basement apartments in the city go. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The 'secret lair'.  

Alas, Hollywood magic strikes again. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

However, despite the basement not being real, the house is very real and pretty awesome in its own right.  

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

The solid brick, three-storey, semi-detached home has been with the same family for over 70 years. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

A pocket door. 

It's bursting with charm and character, from the pocket French doors, to the original stained glass windows and fireplaces. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and for a semi-detached, all the rooms are very spacious.

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

It does need some updating in places like the kitchen and bathrooms, but everything looks to be in very good condition. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The main kitchen. 

There are two kitchens, so if you wanted to, you could divide the home into a duplex. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

The basement also has a separate entrance.

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

So if you felt inclined to re-create the 'secret lair', you could easily rent that out or make it a very profitable Airbnb. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

The home also has a well-sized backyard with a big deck and a gas BBQ hook-up. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

We might just be in love with this home. 

65 Alberta Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

65 Alberta Ave. is currently listed for $1,699,990.

Photos by

Scott Bennett
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The house from the Scott Pilgrim vs The World movie is up for sale in Toronto

This adorable gardener's cottage in Toronto is going for just under $1 million

Someone in Toronto is renting out a bed on the floor of a kitchen for $950 a month

One of Toronto's grandest Victorian mansions is for sale for $4.5 million

Shocking video shows police kick people out of illegal Toronto rooming house

The average price of a home in Toronto has plummeted by almost six figures this year

Raptors star Scottie Barnes is the latest celeb to help design a Toronto condo

Condo tower to replace tiny homes in fast-changing Toronto neighbourhood