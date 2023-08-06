The house from the Scott Pilgrim vs The World movie is up for sale in Toronto

If you haven't seen "Scott Pilgrim vs The World" then this house will mean nothing to you.

But if you were like almost everyone in Toronto in 2010 and watched the movie, squealing with glee when you recognized local Toronto locations on the big screen, then you'll probably recognize 65 Alberta Ave.

The basement 'secret lair' Scott (Michael Cera's character) shares with Wallace, played by Kieran Culkin, is actually the garage door area of 65 Alberta Ave.

The basement apartment doesn't actually exist in this house.

The scenes shot in the apartment were created in a studio, which is a bit of a shame because that apartment looked pretty good as far as basement apartments in the city go.

Alas, Hollywood magic strikes again.

However, despite the basement not being real, the house is very real and pretty awesome in its own right.

The solid brick, three-storey, semi-detached home has been with the same family for over 70 years.

It's bursting with charm and character, from the pocket French doors, to the original stained glass windows and fireplaces.

The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and for a semi-detached, all the rooms are very spacious.

It does need some updating in places like the kitchen and bathrooms, but everything looks to be in very good condition.

There are two kitchens, so if you wanted to, you could divide the home into a duplex.

The basement also has a separate entrance.

So if you felt inclined to re-create the 'secret lair', you could easily rent that out or make it a very profitable Airbnb.

The home also has a well-sized backyard with a big deck and a gas BBQ hook-up.

We might just be in love with this home.

65 Alberta Ave. is currently listed for $1,699,990.