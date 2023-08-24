Top 10 movies to see at TIFF 2023

Seeking advice for what movies to see at TIFF 2023? We've already heard from the programmers, and there are plenty getting buzz, but here are ten films that are must-sees at this year's festival.

Justine Triet's bristling, brilliant film was one of my faves at this year's Cannes, and the jury agreed, awarding it the Palme d'Or. The captivating courtroom drama is an absolute must-see (and you're going to be treated to one of the best performances of the year by Sandra Hüller).

Fans have waited for Jonathan Glazer's return, and what a return it is! It may have only taken runner-up prize but it's one of the best films of the decade. With another amazing Sandra Hüller performance along with Christian Friedel's icy take, this adaptation of Martin Amis' novel is a stone-cold classic.

Korean films are a mainstay for me at TIFF, and Um Tae-bwa's post-apocalyptic drama looks to be a wild ride. The film promises to mix the trademark brand of Korean sardonic social drama with a B-movie-esque premise, and I can't wait to see this earthquake drama erupt.

Cate Blanchett needs little introduction, but take a moment to celebrate Warwick Thornton, the brilliant Aussie whose previous films have triumphed at TIFF. The quiet yet intense film played well at Cannes, but it's here I'm hoping this stark tale finds a wider, more diverse audience, anchored by a breakout performance by newcomer Aswan Reid.

I've long argued that Chris Pine is in fact the best Chris, and if a shirtless, bearded vision of the actor isn't enough to draw you into this noir-tinged film that I'm hoping has a sprinke of Coen Brothers-like dark whimsy, then maybe co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Annette Bening, and Danny DeVito will do the trick.

There's an entire generation of Greek filmmakers creating modern myths with a mix of surrealism and precise social commentary, and Christos Nikou's latest, starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White, looks to continue this tradition with a dash of speculative fiction.

There have been some legendary music docs that have played at TIFF, but I, for one, am ecstatic that Paul Simon's remarkable career is being given the epic treatment. Oscar Winner Alex Gibney spends 3 1/2 hours documenting the man and his music, from the earliest days to his latest triumph, the newly-released Seven Psalms.

Leave it to a great cinematographers to direct a film about a groundbreaking photojournalist. The world premiere of Ellen Kuras' WWII adventure sees Cate Blanchett tackle a truly meaty role. Add in likes of Andy Samberg, Andrea Riseborough, and Marion Cottillard and this may well be the big breakout of the year.

Ladj Ly wowed audiences with Les Misérables, which took the revolutionary sentiments and resentments expressed in Victor Hugo's novel and set it against life in modern-day Paris. This much-anticipated follow-up looks to be another riveting character piece with a dark underbelly of violence, dread, and keen political eye. Brace yourselves.

Director Karim Amer produced The Square, the Oscar-nominated doc that I was a very vocal champion of, so it was already high on my list. We've seen loads of films out of Ukraine, but this inside look into the political figures at the forefront of the ongoing war in Ukraine promises to be deeply probing and intensely captivating.