Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance in Toronto to delight Mission Impossible fans

Though he may take issue with Toronto's traffic, Tom Cruise made an unexpected visit to the city on Tuesday, popping by the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre to greet those attending an advanced screening of his latest flick, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie walked into the cinema at Richmond and John Streets just before the daytime showing, shocking the crowd with the secret promotional stop.

In videos from the packed theatre, audience members can be heard clapping and cheering as the famed duo entered the room, Cruise thanking everyone for being there after a quick hello and introductions.

"We dream of these moments to make these films for you, and for you all to see it in this kind of format. It really is such an honour to entertain you and I'm just so happy to see everybody here," the actor said in a sweet little pre-show speech.

"Please enjoy the mix, the music, the picture — our entire crew have made this film, our cast and crew. This is the stuff we talk about. We love movies and we love you all. Thank you very much, we're very grateful."

Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) & Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) surprised a lucky group of #MissionImpossible7 fans during the advanced screening of #DeadReckoningPartOne’ in Toronto & everybody went NUTS. 🤯❤️



Will you be watching when the movie comes out July 12? 👀🎬 pic.twitter.com/GjxwEsNdO4 — Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 11, 2023

Dead Reckoning is the very anticipated seventh installation of the long-running action franchise, and sees Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, who must travel all over the globe to locate and secure a dangerous weapon and, of course, save the world.

The superstar's performance is already being celebrated by many critics who are calling this sequal "one of the most exhilirating yet," and also the "biggest, silliest and most stunt-filled."

Photos and footage of the actor in the 6ix contine to pop on social media, including a snap of his nine-car entourage, apparently ready to take on the city's roads.

Of course, those who missed today's feature and Cruise spotting seem to be disappointed, though a few were excited just to know he was in the city and so close to them.

The man himself joked about his unannounced arrival, saying he didn't even know he was going to be there.

tom cruise going to a matinee in toronto ... what about the employed ppl — 🌩️🫐 (@kevin__fm) July 11, 2023

Before he left, the celeb wished Torontonians a great summer and told them to take care and, of course, to enjoy the blockbuster.

The movie is out in select theatres now, but everywhere as of tomorrow, July 12.