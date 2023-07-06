Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tom cruise mission impossible

Tom Cruise says he doesn't get why there's so much traffic in Toronto in new interview

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
It seems like even Hollywood celebrities have grown frustrated with the standstill traffic in Toronto

In promotion of his upcoming summer blockbuster, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, acclaimed actor Tom Cruise sat down with ETalk to discuss his high-stakes stunts in the movie, as well as his previous experiences filming in Toronto. 

The highly-anticipated flick, which is set to release on July 12, is the sequel to Mission: Impossible — Fallout and the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. 

After discussing some of the stunts in the movie, ETalk's Sonia Mangat proposed an "impossible mission" for the 61-year-old actor. 

"I say you sneak in a stunt in Part Two and you come to Toronto and you take on the traffic in Toronto two hours, without road rage," Mangat said. 

Cruise noted that he was unfortunately all too familiar with the city's constant congestion

"You know what, I have done that challenge, and I've been in that traffic," Cruise laughed. "I've made movies in Toronto, and I've visited Toronto, and I have friends in Toronto. What's up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?" 

According to the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard by data and analytics company, Inrix, Toronto ranked seventh in a global list for the highest traffic delay times by city.

The report found that Toronto had lost a staggering 118 hours in traffic, just behind other densely-populated metropolitan centres like London, Chicago, Paris, Boston, and New York City. 

Lead photo by

Paramount Pictures - Mission: Impossible trailer 
