Toronto cyclist holds up traffic in video showing it's not just drivers that disobey road rules

Toronto's attempts to make our streets more friendly for all types of road users have in many ways unfortunately worsened tensions between drivers and cyclists, with seemingly incessant issues surrounding the city's bike lanes, whether it be people parking in them or campaigning against them.

It's not uncommon to hear a motorist complaining about perceived congestion caused by cyclist paths they don't believe are being sufficiently used, or a commuter on two wheels decrying aggressive drivers, that the city's bike lanes aren't good enough or that police are targeting them.

Yes the drivers in Toronto are just horrible, but at the same time many cyclists are not obeying the rules of the road either and placing their own lives in danger. I have seen cyclists constantly going in & out of traffic without any regard for their own safety. — 🎭 Sändra Cöle 🎭 (@Sandra_Cole44) May 30, 2023

While it's most often footage of people behind the wheel instigating confrontations with those behind the handlebars that makes its way onto social media, a new Instagram story from this past weekend shows a cyclist pissing off drivers.

In the clip, the individual is shown refusing to use the designated protected bike lane on Bloor Street, instead driving slowly ahead of cars in the single westbound lane, even fully stopping at points to hold up traffic.

A long lineup of cars can be seen following sluggishly behind the bike — and at a safe distance after what appeared to be some sort of verbal interaction between the biker and a driver at the beginning of the video.

"Toronto cyclist at the worst," the Instagram user wrote atop the post, which goes on to show the person actually weaving into oncoming traffic as well, despite a clearly marked, much safer bike lane separated by curbs and planters available for his use.

PSA to cyclists in Toronto: it is AGAINST Toronto bylaw to ride your bike on the sidewalk.

If you don’t feel safe using bike lanes/the road, DONT RIDE A BIKE. — ☀️ (@shanavret) June 29, 2023

Though it doesn't appear that the cyclist puts anyone's life in jeopardy but his own, it is an example of what seems to be a regular grievance in the city: not just drivers, but all sorts of road users not following the rules.

Bike cops in particular have been caught on multiple occasions breaking the same laws they ticket others for, while reports of cyclists riding on sidewalks, through stop signs and red lights, driving recklessly and putting pedestrians in danger abound on social media.

Of course, so are accusations against the city's bad drivers, whether from residents on bikes, in other cars or walking by.

What a load and why for a pedestrian in downtown Toronto our greatest danger is cyclists who think that no rules or regulations apply to them. Running reds, riding on the sidewalk, not yielding at intersections. Cyclists have killed the joy of walking in this city for me. — Vlad Petrov (@vlad001) May 26, 2023

According to the Toronto Police Service's Public Safety Data Portal, there have been anywhere from 21 to 75 serious or fatal collisions involving cyclists each year since 2006 (36 in 2022, three of which were fatal).

Regardless of who is at fault in each incident, there's no denying that cyclists and pedestrians are inherently more vulnerable on the roads, hence why Toronto has been revamping infrastructure as part of the Vision Zero initiative to get preventable road deaths down to zero.

As we all learn to better share the road with one another, especially in these busy warmer months, may we keep that initiative and road safety for all in mind.

With new bike counters on Bloor Street, we can at least put that argument to rest in the near future.