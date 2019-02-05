Bizarre confrontation between driver and cyclist on Toronto streets

A video that perfectly encapsulates the relationship between cyclists and drivers in Toronto has been making its rounds on the Internet since yesterday.

A cyclist uploaded footage captured by his helmet camera to Youtube on Monday of a silly back-and-forth he shared with a Porsche driver at Queen and John.

The video shows the cyclist tapping on the back window of the Porsche after the car failed to move forward several moments after the light had turned green.

The driver clearly didn't like the fact that someone had touched his car: once the cyclist passes him (after reprimanding him by saying "Want to put your phone away?") the Porsche attempts to tail the bike as it crosses Queen.

As bewildered bystanders watch, the driver and biker exchange words before the latter continues to makes his way north on John Street.

"It's a green light you move, you pay attention," says the biker as he wheels away.

That could have been the end of that, but after a few seconds of biking northbound, the cyclist turns around and heads back to where the Porsche is parked to have a few last words.

Maybe he felt bad, or maybe he just wanted to help the driver clearly see the error of his ways—either way, the ensuing conversation was predictably unproductive.

"I knocked on your window because you were not paying attention to the light," says the cyclist.

"It's my property," responds the driver.

The altercation ends with the biker yelling, "You want to be on Youtube?" (it ended up on Youtube) and calling the driver a "dickhead". Good talk, guys.