Toronto bike cops recorded breaking the same laws they ticket people over

As Toronto police and cyclists continue to clash on the city's streets, bike cops have yet again been caught committing the very same traffic offenses they often ticket other riders for.

A video shared on Friday by vocal cycling advocate Dave Shellnutt — who goes by the moniker "The Biking Lawyer" — shows a small group of officers on two wheels breaking quite a few rules as they navigate past the road closure at Queen and Victoria Streets.

In the short clip, four cops are seen slowly biking south along a sidewalk full of pedestrians on the northwest corner, then stopping briefly before going around the construction site and onto Victoria Street, merging onto the road on a red light and cutting across the path of people crossing the street.

The advocate calls the behaviour "illustrative of anti-cyclist bias" given how frequently those on bikes feel they're being targeted by the city's law enforcement lately.

"This video demonstrates that ticketing cyclists for minor infractions & calling on @TorontoPolice to target working cyclists is misdirection of resources," Shellnutt writes.

He adds that, like others commenting on the post, he doesn't think the cops should necessarily be ticketed for their move — but that no one else in the same position should, either.

"It can be dangerous getting on/off the road," he continues in his thread. "That said, I'm sure @TrafficServices would agree that you have to be very careful cycling on sidewalks with pedestrians/strollers, especially beside a major hospital & you shouldn't enter the road on a red light."

Some have chimed in to call the group "sidewalk riding MFers" and to assert that they rarely see bike cops who aren't violating traffic laws, others have been a bit more understanding, but like Shellnutt, are just asking police to extend the same courtesy to others.

"The pettiness of the bicycle world and the 'don't do that and don't do this' stuff is brutal to deal with," one person wrote. "Just ride. Be safe. Be smart. Be respectful with the pedestrians. Have a nice ride."

Tensions between the two groups — with both having their fair share of haters — have been notably heightened since High Park became a battleground of police whipping out radar guns to ticket cyclists, and said cyclists complaining that officers continue to harass them when they should be putting their focus on more pressing crimes in the city.