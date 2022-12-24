Star of new movie Baking All the Way dishes on some of her favourite Toronto places

Cory Lee has been very busy these past few weeks promoting her latest film, the delightful holiday rom-com Baking All the Way, but I managed to catch up with the High Park resident and chat about her favourite local spots, what she would be doing if she weren’t an actor, and what it was like to work with THE Colin Mochrie.

How long have you been an actor?

I started acting very young. I started my entertainment career in professional musical theatre.

I had an non-traditional start as a film actor. I was a full time recording artist for many years (after my theatre years) and that was ultimately what brought me into on-camera acting. With my first lead role they were looking for a singer that could act and that's definitely why I think I got it.

Where do you live in Toronto?

I live in the High Park area! I love it. It is actually the only area I have ever lived in Toronto. I moved from Vancouver to Toronto to shoot a TV show called Instant Star and never left. I love the park and you can usually find me hanging out in the Roncy or Junction areas.

Tell me about Baking All the Way and your character Julia Wilson?

Baking All The Way is about acclaimed baker/author Julia Wilson looking to finish her latest cookbook. She is on a mission to find the perfect gingerbread for the book that tastes like her late mothers recipe and that sets her off on an adventure to a small town.

She thinks she's looking for gingerbread but she's really looking for love.

What was it like to make that movie?

It was a dream come true to shoot! I loved every shoot day. It was the most work I have ever done but I loved every second.

Wow, this sounds like a recipe for a holiday hit! How was it working with costar Colin Mochrie?

Oh my gosh! He is so kind and amazing. More funny in real life too! I actually cried tears of laughter while shooting because he is that good. His wife Deb [McGrath] is also in the movie and she is just as awesome!

What is a fun fact many people might not know about you?

I never learned how to ride a bike, lol. And I love, love, love vintage clothes.

What would you want to be if you weren’t an actor?

I think I would have the coolest vintage store. Still may have one day.

Oh vintage clothes are the best! What are your favourite vintage shops in the city?

Omg so many! Odd Finds, Exile, Siberia, Hippie Market and Nouveau Riche and any Value Village outside the city!

What advice would you give to anyone thinking about pursuing a career in acting?

Take as many classes as possible. Knowledge is power. Start doing it, don’t just wish for it.

Any upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I have a lot of things in the works but I don't like to speak about things until they are actually happening! I am currently promoting Baking All The Way and loving every minute! It was my first lead and little Cory would be so proud!

Okay, I got to ask, what is your favourite bakery in Toronto?

So I am gluten-free and my fave gluten-free bakeries are Bunner's, Sweet Hart Kitchen and Cock-a-Doodle-Doo.

You can catch Cory Lee in Baking All the Way airing on Lifetime, Superchannel Heart and Home, and W Network