Toronto bakery known for their hard-to-find baked goods is permanently closing

A Toronto bakery that's known for its vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly baked goods has announced it's permanently closing.

Sweet Hart Kitchen tucked away on Wales Ave. near Dundas and Bathurst has gained a reputation for its muffins, cakes, cupcakes and donuts that are on the healthier side, relatively speaking.

Now, people with specific dietary restrictions will have one less place to go for baked goods.

"This dream was made a reality with the support of this community and there are no words that could properly express the gratitude," reads a social media post from the bakery announcing the closure.

"Thank you for embracing SHK beyond what could've been imagined."

The post goes on to say that the bakery will operate exclusively with weekend hours effective immediately, from Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Greatly appreciate your understanding as things shift around here and as always, looking forward to providing you with all your faves this holiday season," reads the post.

Sweet Hart Kitchen will be closing at the end of its lease this coming February 2023.