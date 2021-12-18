Toronto is a home to a thriving film industry and it's no secret that warehouses in the city are littered with props needed to bring a movie to life.

If you ever wanted to get props from your favourite show well now's your chance since two popular TV shows are auctioning off thousands of props in Toronto this month.

Search through the items available for the massive online auction of antique props & furniture from the much loved Canadian classics

Wind at My Back & Road to Avonlea

Register to bid https://t.co/p0FWJn4DBV

Auction runs Dec 17-26th

From furniture to set decorations, Ready Set Recycle is selling old props from the shows Road to Avonlea and Wind at My Back that you can buy and decorate your home with.

Many of the props were created by the show's art department but there are a ton of antiques that date back to 1880. Some of the items on sale include desks, lanterns, armoires, gramophones, and replica artwork. The list goes on since they're still unpacking all the items.

Thrifting and buying things second-hand is a cheaper and sustainable way to get almost anything you need so why not pick up a few things from this auction?

Whether you're a fan of these shows, need new decor or just like collecting antique items, make sure to check out the online auction that runs through Dec. 26.

If you're one of the lucky winners you'll be notified by email and will be able to book a time slot to pick up your purchase starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 5.