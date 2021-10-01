Ben Mulroney is leaving Your Morning and some think they know where he will go next

After a 20-year career in broadcasting, Ben Mulroney is leaving the host chair and made his final appearance on CTV’s Your Morning this week.

Good morning, Canada! As you know, today is @BenMulroney's last day with us. We'll be spending the show celebrating him and want you to join in and do the same! Please tweet us your well wishes to him and send in your favourite memories of Ben on the show! — Your Morning (@YourMorning) October 1, 2021

Mulroney got his start on the predecessor to CTV's Your Morning, Canada AM, as an entertainment reporter in 2001.

But most people will be familiar with the host from his long career on etalk where he worked as co-host when the show debuted in 2002. He was also the host of Canadian Idol for six seasons.

Wishing you all the best, @benmulroney! Lots of fun times with you on @YourMorning. Hope you get more time to visit @ParksCanada places! https://t.co/zgZN8FdRfS — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) October 1, 2021

The 45-year-old father of three announced his departure from Your Morning on Sept. 29.

It's always hard to say goodbye. @BenMulroney, you are one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/Nw6S6ZdgcD — Your Morning (@YourMorning) September 29, 2021

Mulroney stepped aside as the co-anchor of etalk in the summer of 2020 amid Black Lives Matter protests, saying he wanted to "create space for a new perspective and a new voice," and that he hoped "the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of colour and they can use this important platform to inspire, to lead and to make change."

Understand Canadian media. Ben Mulroney is not leaving CTV to find himself. Nope. He's leaving to join the power structure of Bell Media. Remember all that performative Black #allyship from 2020? I doubt giving nonwhite creatives space at the media giant will be top the list. — Cheryl Thompson (@DrCherylT) September 29, 2021

Tyrone Edwards is now a co-anchor of etalk.

Mulroney says he is leaving to focus on a new career developing scripted and unscripted projects.

"I have had an incredible run at CTV, but it's time to take the leap and fulfil what has been a lifelong dream for me," he said.

Many people sent well wishes for Mulroney on his new career — including his parents.

We've been sharing many messages and best wishes for @BenMulroney all morning - but this one is pretty special. ❤️🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/x6MFFHVYpg — Your Morning (@YourMorning) October 1, 2021

"If you can, avoid a career in politics," said the departing TV host's father, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

But many people are speculating that politics are in the future for the young Mulroney, given Erin O'Toole's loss in his bid for a Conservative Party win.

Sounds like someone is going after O'Toole's job in the long run. — Gene Valaitis (@genevalaitis) September 29, 2021

"Ben Mulroney is leaving CTV, but the projects that I believe he is embarking on is to head the Conservative party, thus booting out Erin O'Toole.. Am I wrong Ben?" one person tweeted.

Mulroney would't be the first son of a Prime Minister to take the top job, and it wouldn't be the first time someone has made the move from media to politics.