Karen Longwell
Posted 43 minutes ago
Ben Mulroney is leaving Your Morning and some think they know where he will go next

Karen Longwell
Posted 43 minutes ago
After a 20-year career in broadcasting, Ben Mulroney is leaving the host chair and made his final appearance on CTV’s Your Morning this week.

Mulroney got his start on the predecessor to CTV's Your Morning, Canada AM, as an entertainment reporter in 2001.

But most people will be familiar with the host from his long career on etalk where he worked as co-host when the show debuted in 2002. He was also the host of Canadian Idol for six seasons.

The 45-year-old father of three announced his departure from Your Morning on Sept. 29.

Mulroney stepped aside as the co-anchor of etalk in the summer of 2020 amid Black Lives Matter protests, saying he wanted to "create space for a new perspective and a new voice," and that he hoped "the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of colour and they can use this important platform to inspire, to lead and to make change."

Tyrone Edwards is now a co-anchor of etalk.

Mulroney says he is leaving to focus on a new career developing scripted and unscripted projects.

"I have had an incredible run at CTV, but it's time to take the leap and fulfil what has been a lifelong dream for me," he said.

Many people sent well wishes for Mulroney on his new career — including his parents.

"If you can, avoid a career in politics," said the departing TV host's father, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

But many people are speculating that politics are in the future for the young Mulroney, given Erin O'Toole's loss in his bid for a Conservative Party win.

"Ben Mulroney is leaving CTV, but the projects that I believe he is embarking on is to head the Conservative party, thus booting out Erin O'Toole.. Am I wrong Ben?" one person tweeted.

Mulroney would't be the first son of a Prime Minister to take the top job, and it wouldn't be the first time someone has made the move from media to politics.

Your Morning 

