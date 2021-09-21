Here are the election results for Toronto and ridings too close to call
Election results show another red wave swept across Toronto last night, with Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party picking up practically all ridings in the city during Canada's 44th general election, on the way to winning a minority government.
Like the 2015 and 2019 elections, Toronto electoral maps are looking almost all red once again, though there are a few ridings in the city where the race is the Liberals' to lose.
The NDP has once again come out swinging in the city centre, trying to break through the grasp that the Liberal Party has held in Toronto since 2015. In most races, the NDP came up short, but three ridings are still too close to call.
And when we say close, we mean it.
As of 8:30 a.m., Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz is ahead of NDP challenger Alejandra Bravo by less than 350 votes and exactly one per cent of votes. Three of the riding's 182 polls have yet to be counted, along with mail-in ballots, meaning this race could still go either way.
This is the closest race in Toronto right now, and the most likely seat for the NDP to flip as the final votes are tallied.
My riding of Davenport is a hotly contested nail biter with less than 100 votes between the NDP and incumbent Liberal candidates right now, and I cannot sleep. #Election2021 #Davenport pic.twitter.com/k6tnMnKoqN— Laura Godfrey Kupferman (@laura_godfrey) September 21, 2021
It was a very close race into the wee hours of the morning, but Liberal candidate Kevin Vuong seems to have pulled away from the NDP's Norm Di Pasquale as the morning progressed. By 8:30 a.m., Vuong held an over 1,300 vote lead over Di Pasquale.
The race in this riding hasn't been without controversy, as Vuong had paused his campaign after past allegations of sexual assault came to light.
Only one of the riding's 129 polls has yet to report, though mail-ins could still be a big factor in this riding.
This was another close one into the overnight hours, but the red votes are piling up this morning, with Liberal incumbent Arif Virani leading NDP candidate Paul Taylor by over 1,200 votes as of 8:30 a.m., for a lead of five per cent.
Only 180 of the riding's 195 polls have reported in, and mail-in ballots have not been counted yet, so there's still plenty of room for this race to either swing in the NDP's favour or further bolster the Liberals' dominance in Toronto.
It's not over in Parkdale - High Park. @PaulTaylorTO trails by a fraction and the mail-in ballots haven't been counted. Given that everyone smart voted early, I'm still holding out for a Paul win!— Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) September 21, 2021
Even though it is already clear that the Liberals still have a devoted base in Toronto, we won't have a full picture of election results for a few days due to the massive spike in mail-in ballots compared to previous elections.
Here is the riding-by-riding breakdown of how Toronto voted.
Beaches-East York
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith - Liberal (Incumbent) - 56.0 per cent, 26,654 votes
Alejandra Ruiz Vargas - New Democrat - 22.0 per cent, 10,673 votes
Lisa Robinson - Conservative - 15.0 per cent - 6,987 votes
Davenport
Julie Dzerowicz - Liberal (Incumbent) - 42.0 per cent - 18,769 votes
Alejandra Bravo - New Democrat - 41.0 per cent - 18,422 votes
Jenny Kalimbet - Conservative - 10.0 per cent - 4,594 votes
Don Valley East
Michael Coteau - Liberal - 59.0 per cent - 20,856 votes
Penelope Williams - Conservative - 22.0 per cent - 7,869 votes
Simon Topp - New Democrat - 13.0 per cent - 4,548 votes
Don Valley North
Han Dong - Liberal (Incumbent) - 54.0 per cent - 20,785 votes
Sabrina Zuniga - Conservative - 30.0 per cent - 11,419 votes
Bruce Griffin - New Democrat - 11.0 per cent - 4,108 votes
Don Valley West
Rob Oliphant - Liberal (Incumbent) - 52.0 per cent - 22,623 votes
Yvonne Robertson - Conservative - 36.0 per cent - 15,494 votes
Syeda Riaz - New Democrat - 8.0 per cent - 3,552 votes
Eglinton-Lawrence
Marco Mendicino - Liberal (Incumbent) - 49.0 per cent - 19,422 votes
Geoff Pollock - Conservative - 35.0 per cent - 13,821 votes
Caleb Senneker - New Democrat - 9.0 per cent - 3,678 votes
Etobicoke Centre
Yvan Baker - Liberal (Incumbent) - 47.0 per cent - 25,506 votes
Geoffrey Turner - Conservative - 36.0 per cent - 19,229 votes
Ashley Da Silva - New Democrat - 10.0 per cent - 5,532 votes
Etobicoke-Lakeshore
James Maloney - Liberal (Incumbent) - 47.0 per cent - 28,525 votes
Indira Bains - Conservative - 32.0 per cent - 19,541 votes
Sasha Kane - New Democrat - 14.0 per cent - 8,338 votes
Humber River-Black Creek
Judy Sgro - Liberal (Incumbent) - 61.0 per cent - 18,782 votes
Rinku Shah - Conservative - 17.0 per cent - 5,384 votes
Matias De Dovitiis - New Democrat - 16.0 per cent - 5,053 votes
Parkdale-High Park
Arif Virani - Liberal (Incumbent) - 42.0 per cent - 13,645 votes
Paul Taylor - New Democrat - 38.0 per cent - 12,416 votes
Nestor Sanajko - Conservative - 14.0 per cent - 4,607 votes
Scarborough-Agincourt
Jean Yip - Liberal (Incumbent) - 56.0 per cent -19,249 votes
Mark Johnson - Conservative - 29.0 per cent - 10,000 votes
Larisa Julius - New Democrat - 10.0 per cent - 3,424 votes
Scarborough Centre
Salma Zahid - Liberal (Incumbent) - 58.0 per cent - 22,012 votes
Malcolm Ponnayan - Conservative - 24.0 per cent - 9,335 votes
Faiz Kamal - New Democrat - 13.0 per cent - 5,138 votes
Scarborough-Guildwood
John McKay - Liberal (Incumbent) - 61.0 per cent - 22,186 votes
Carmen Wilson - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 7,721 votes
Michelle Spencer - New Democrat - 14.0 per cent - 4,908 votes
Scarborough North
Shaun Chen - Liberal (Incumbent) - 66.0 per cent - 19,985 votes
Fazal Shah - Conservative - 19.0 per cent - 5,680 votes
Christina Love - New Democrat - 11.0 per cent - 3,312 votes
Scarborough-Rouge Park
Gary Anandasangaree - Liberal (Incumbent) - 63.0 per cent - 27,590 votes
Zia Choudhary - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 9,296 votes
Kingsley Kwok - New Democrat - 13.0 per cent - 5,808 votes
Scarborough Southwest
Bill Blair - Liberal (Incumbent) - 57.0 per cent - 23,545 votes
Mohsin Bhuiyan - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 8,619 votes
Guled Arale - New Democrat - 16.0 per cent - 6,530 votes
Spadina-Fort York
Kevin Vuong - Liberal - 38.0 per cent - 16,955 votes
Norm Di Pasquale - New Democrat - 35.0 per cent - 15,635 votes
Sukhi Jandu - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 9,178 votes
Toronto Centre
Marci Ien - Liberal (Incumbent) - 50.0 per cent - 21,563 votes
Brian Chang - New Democrat - 26.0 per cent - 11,118 votes
Ryan Lester - Conservative - 12.0 per cent - 5,262 votes
Toronto-Danforth
Julie Dabrusin - Liberal (Incumbent) - 48.0 per cent - 22,961 votes
Clare Hacksel - New Democrat - 33.0 per cent - 15,819 votes
Michael Carey - Conservative - 13.0 per cent - 6,096 votes
Toronto-St. Paul's
Carolyn Bennett - Liberal (Incumbent) - 50.0 per cent - 15,850 votes
Stephanie Osadchuk - Conservative - 24.0 per cent - 7,636 votes
Sidney Coles - New Democrat - 16.0 per cent - 5,076 votes
