Here are the election results for Toronto and ridings too close to call

Election results show another red wave swept across Toronto last night, with Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party picking up practically all ridings in the city during Canada's 44th general election, on the way to winning a minority government.

Like the 2015 and 2019 elections, Toronto electoral maps are looking almost all red once again, though there are a few ridings in the city where the race is the Liberals' to lose.

The NDP has once again come out swinging in the city centre, trying to break through the grasp that the Liberal Party has held in Toronto since 2015. In most races, the NDP came up short, but three ridings are still too close to call.

And when we say close, we mean it.

Davenport

As of 8:30 a.m., Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz is ahead of NDP challenger Alejandra Bravo by less than 350 votes and exactly one per cent of votes. Three of the riding's 182 polls have yet to be counted, along with mail-in ballots, meaning this race could still go either way.

This is the closest race in Toronto right now, and the most likely seat for the NDP to flip as the final votes are tallied.

My riding of Davenport is a hotly contested nail biter with less than 100 votes between the NDP and incumbent Liberal candidates right now, and I cannot sleep. #Election2021 #Davenport pic.twitter.com/k6tnMnKoqN — Laura Godfrey Kupferman (@laura_godfrey) September 21, 2021

Spadina-Fort York

It was a very close race into the wee hours of the morning, but Liberal candidate Kevin Vuong seems to have pulled away from the NDP's Norm Di Pasquale as the morning progressed. By 8:30 a.m., Vuong held an over 1,300 vote lead over Di Pasquale.

The race in this riding hasn't been without controversy, as Vuong had paused his campaign after past allegations of sexual assault came to light.

Only one of the riding's 129 polls has yet to report, though mail-ins could still be a big factor in this riding.

Parkdale-High Park

This was another close one into the overnight hours, but the red votes are piling up this morning, with Liberal incumbent Arif Virani leading NDP candidate Paul Taylor by over 1,200 votes as of 8:30 a.m., for a lead of five per cent.

Only 180 of the riding's 195 polls have reported in, and mail-in ballots have not been counted yet, so there's still plenty of room for this race to either swing in the NDP's favour or further bolster the Liberals' dominance in Toronto.

It's not over in Parkdale - High Park. @PaulTaylorTO trails by a fraction and the mail-in ballots haven't been counted. Given that everyone smart voted early, I'm still holding out for a Paul win! — Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) September 21, 2021

Even though it is already clear that the Liberals still have a devoted base in Toronto, we won't have a full picture of election results for a few days due to the massive spike in mail-in ballots compared to previous elections.

Here is the riding-by-riding breakdown of how Toronto voted.

Beaches-East York

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith - Liberal (Incumbent) - 56.0 per cent, 26,654 votes

Alejandra Ruiz Vargas - New Democrat - 22.0 per cent, 10,673 votes

Lisa Robinson - Conservative - 15.0 per cent - 6,987 votes

Davenport

Julie Dzerowicz - Liberal (Incumbent) - 42.0 per cent - 18,769 votes

Alejandra Bravo - New Democrat - 41.0 per cent - 18,422 votes

Jenny Kalimbet - Conservative - 10.0 per cent - 4,594 votes

Don Valley East

Michael Coteau - Liberal - 59.0 per cent - 20,856 votes

Penelope Williams - Conservative - 22.0 per cent - 7,869 votes

Simon Topp - New Democrat - 13.0 per cent - 4,548 votes

Don Valley North

Han Dong - Liberal (Incumbent) - 54.0 per cent - 20,785 votes

Sabrina Zuniga - Conservative - 30.0 per cent - 11,419 votes

Bruce Griffin - New Democrat - 11.0 per cent - 4,108 votes

Don Valley West

Rob Oliphant - Liberal (Incumbent) - 52.0 per cent - 22,623 votes

Yvonne Robertson - Conservative - 36.0 per cent - 15,494 votes

Syeda Riaz - New Democrat - 8.0 per cent - 3,552 votes

Eglinton-Lawrence

Marco Mendicino - Liberal (Incumbent) - 49.0 per cent - 19,422 votes

Geoff Pollock - Conservative - 35.0 per cent - 13,821 votes

Caleb Senneker - New Democrat - 9.0 per cent - 3,678 votes

Etobicoke Centre

Yvan Baker - Liberal (Incumbent) - 47.0 per cent - 25,506 votes

Geoffrey Turner - Conservative - 36.0 per cent - 19,229 votes

Ashley Da Silva - New Democrat - 10.0 per cent - 5,532 votes

Etobicoke-Lakeshore

James Maloney - Liberal (Incumbent) - 47.0 per cent - 28,525 votes

Indira Bains - Conservative - 32.0 per cent - 19,541 votes

Sasha Kane - New Democrat - 14.0 per cent - 8,338 votes

Humber River-Black Creek

Judy Sgro - Liberal (Incumbent) - 61.0 per cent - 18,782 votes

Rinku Shah - Conservative - 17.0 per cent - 5,384 votes

Matias De Dovitiis - New Democrat - 16.0 per cent - 5,053 votes

Parkdale-High Park

Arif Virani - Liberal (Incumbent) - 42.0 per cent - 13,645 votes

Paul Taylor - New Democrat - 38.0 per cent - 12,416 votes

Nestor Sanajko - Conservative - 14.0 per cent - 4,607 votes

Scarborough-Agincourt

Jean Yip - Liberal (Incumbent) - 56.0 per cent -19,249 votes

Mark Johnson - Conservative - 29.0 per cent - 10,000 votes

Larisa Julius - New Democrat - 10.0 per cent - 3,424 votes

Scarborough Centre

Salma Zahid - Liberal (Incumbent) - 58.0 per cent - 22,012 votes

Malcolm Ponnayan - Conservative - 24.0 per cent - 9,335 votes

Faiz Kamal - New Democrat - 13.0 per cent - 5,138 votes

Scarborough-Guildwood

John McKay - Liberal (Incumbent) - 61.0 per cent - 22,186 votes

Carmen Wilson - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 7,721 votes

Michelle Spencer - New Democrat - 14.0 per cent - 4,908 votes

Scarborough North

Shaun Chen - Liberal (Incumbent) - 66.0 per cent - 19,985 votes

Fazal Shah - Conservative - 19.0 per cent - 5,680 votes

Christina Love - New Democrat - 11.0 per cent - 3,312 votes

Scarborough-Rouge Park

Gary Anandasangaree - Liberal (Incumbent) - 63.0 per cent - 27,590 votes

Zia Choudhary - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 9,296 votes

Kingsley Kwok - New Democrat - 13.0 per cent - 5,808 votes

Scarborough Southwest

Bill Blair - Liberal (Incumbent) - 57.0 per cent - 23,545 votes

Mohsin Bhuiyan - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 8,619 votes

Guled Arale - New Democrat - 16.0 per cent - 6,530 votes

Spadina-Fort York

Kevin Vuong - Liberal - 38.0 per cent - 16,955 votes

Norm Di Pasquale - New Democrat - 35.0 per cent - 15,635 votes

Sukhi Jandu - Conservative - 21.0 per cent - 9,178 votes

Toronto Centre

Marci Ien - Liberal (Incumbent) - 50.0 per cent - 21,563 votes

Brian Chang - New Democrat - 26.0 per cent - 11,118 votes

Ryan Lester - Conservative - 12.0 per cent - 5,262 votes

Toronto-Danforth

Julie Dabrusin - Liberal (Incumbent) - 48.0 per cent - 22,961 votes

Clare Hacksel - New Democrat - 33.0 per cent - 15,819 votes

Michael Carey - Conservative - 13.0 per cent - 6,096 votes

Toronto-St. Paul's

Carolyn Bennett - Liberal (Incumbent) - 50.0 per cent - 15,850 votes

Stephanie Osadchuk - Conservative - 24.0 per cent - 7,636 votes

Sidney Coles - New Democrat - 16.0 per cent - 5,076 votes