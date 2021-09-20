Simu Liu is being called out by fans for problematic old social media posts

Fans are calling out Toronto actor Simu Liu for some problematic social media posts he allegedly made in the past.

Liu, who stars as Marvel's newest superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has since deleted the tweets in question, as well as a suspected Reddit account, after fans suggested they were centered around anti-Blackness, mysoginy and pedophilia.

Screenshots of a former tweet suggest Liu was comparing rapper Nicki Minaj to a homeless man.

Apparently Nicki Minaj stans are cancelling Simu Liu for this tweet after the new Shang-Chi trailer dropped... stan culture is a disease man lol pic.twitter.com/LT8h380m1Z — IG: @yandeezy.v4 🐝 (@yandeezy) April 19, 2021

Liu was accused of being behind a Reddit account called "nippedinthebud."

The same account was seen using his real name while in a comment under a thread about Kim's Convenience, the hit Canadian TV show he formerly starred on.

The recently deleted Reddit account was seen commenting in 2014 about frustrations with women not being good at volleyball.

Lastly, the same suspected Reddit account was found in 2015 commenting under a thread about pedophilia, in which the user identifies as a Canadian actor and goes on to compare homophobia to pedophilia.

The Shang-Chi actor tweeted last Thursday calling Twitter, "a slanderous place," saying "it feels good to shut down trolls and bad faith actors who want to drag your name through the mud."

Liu tweeted another response in which he talks about what fans could find if they dig far back enough into his posts.

DISCLAIMER: If you dig back far enough, I'm sure you'll find a more immature version of me who gave in to anger and hate. It doesn't make me a hypocrite; it makes me a human being. Mentalities evolve. We shift and we grow. And I want us all to grow the right way. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 16, 2019

Fans of Liu took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the actor.

no. people are calling you out because they need to understand the whole situation, you made that ridiculous comparison and expect people to react how? there are people hurt, their feelings must be remembered, even if maybe that simu liu doesn't correspond with today's simu liu. — alexis ¹²⁶ (@casrhee) September 19, 2021

Some are directly calling upon the actor to explain his past social media musings.

with all the evidences and debunks going around, it’s time you address the situation PROPERLY this time to end the chaos. just apologize and explain your situation. don’t just let your followers do it for you. there are fans out there who are deeply concerned as well as i am. — yoshi sudarso as kuai liang era. (@zyroliangs) September 17, 2021

Being that most of these claims are sourced from fan accusations and screenshots, neither Marvel nor Disney have yet to make an official statement on the matter.