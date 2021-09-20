Film
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
simu liu posts

Simu Liu is being called out by fans for problematic old social media posts

Fans are calling out Toronto actor Simu Liu for some problematic social media posts he allegedly made in the past.

Liu, who stars as Marvel's newest superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has since deleted the tweets in question, as well as a suspected Reddit account, after fans suggested they were centered around anti-Blackness, mysoginy and pedophilia.

Screenshots of a former tweet suggest Liu was comparing rapper Nicki Minaj to a homeless man.

Liu was accused of being behind a Reddit account called "nippedinthebud."

The same account was seen using his real name while in a comment under a thread about Kim's Convenience, the hit Canadian TV show he formerly starred on.

The recently deleted Reddit account was seen commenting in 2014 about frustrations with women not being good at volleyball.

Lastly, the same suspected Reddit account was found in 2015 commenting under a thread about pedophilia, in which the user identifies as a Canadian actor and goes on to compare homophobia to pedophilia.

The Shang-Chi actor tweeted last Thursday calling Twitter, "a slanderous place," saying "it feels good to shut down trolls and bad faith actors who want to drag your name through the mud."

Liu tweeted another response in which he talks about what fans could find if they dig far back enough into his posts.

Fans of Liu took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the actor.

Some are directly calling upon the actor to explain his past social media musings.

Being that most of these claims are sourced from fan accusations and screenshots, neither Marvel nor Disney have yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Lead photo by

@simuliu 

