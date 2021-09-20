Schitt's Creek reunion goes off the rails at 2021 Emmys and the videos are hilarious

The Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek and its loveable stars have somehow once again become the talk of the Emmys for 2021, despite the fact that the show aired its last episode in early 2020 and thus boasted zero nominations this year.

Comedy icons Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, along with Levy's son, newly-minted A-lister Dan Levy, and Canadian actress Annie Murphy, appeared together on stage at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, exactly one year after making history with an unprecedented nine-statuette sweep of the same event.

This time around, the Rose Family quartet served as presenters, announcing winners in the categories of comedy directing and writing.

Gala attendees were thrilled to see the Schitt's Creek alumni together again, giving O'Hary, Murphy and the Levy men an extended standing ovation as they took the stage.

Then, things took a turn for the awkward as confusion came across all of their faces.

"Thank you so much, there's nothing on the prompter," said Dan, prompting uproarious applause. "Um... there's nothing on the prompter."

Looking around the room, Murphy asks "is there like, a tech guy or something?" to which O'Hara whispers "maybe we should just open the envelope?"

literally no one does it like them https://t.co/XZWJTQ8CDW — ًjea 🎅 (@citizenkncpe) September 20, 2021

Pulling out his full Johnny Rose, Eugene suggests that the text has to be coming before saying "they wouldn't be doing this on purpose, would they?"

At this point, his co-stars grow suspicious: "Eugene, did you do something?" asks O'Hara, who has been a friend of Levy's since they first started working together at Toronto's Second City in the 1970s.

Eugene eventually admits that he had passed the writer's room earlier that day and asked the Emmy Awards staff to "lift the dialogue a little bit." After a bit of incredulous, light-hearted chastizing from his son, the elder Levy concedes that the missing teleprompter script may be a form of reaction from the comedy writers.

It certainly makes sense given the category, though it all felt a little bit too perfectly on-brand to be an organic occurrence, especially after the lines do later start rolling and Levy bemoans that all of his have been inexplicably deleted.

Eugene Levy is everything! — Nonna (@NonnaSJF) September 20, 2021

Scripted or not, the prompter snafu got big laughs from award show attendees in Los Angeles, as well as among fans watching at home.

"Their comedy skit at the mic (teleprompter not working, and the writers ignoring Eugene Levy when it came back) was literally the ONLY comedy skit the whole night that I actually found funny," wrote one Twitter user of the bit.

"A Schitt's Creek family reunion should happen every single week," wrote another.

Fans of the hit CBC Television show would obviously love to see some sort of formal reunion in the form of a Schitt's Creek movie or another season, but nothing of the sort has been confirmed to date.

Nothing has been ruled out either, however.

Dan Levy, who not only starred in but co-wrote, produced and directed the Canadian comedy series, has reportedly signed a hefty deal with Netflix to "develop scripted content and other projects for its film and TV libraries."

First up will be a romantic comedy starring, written and produced by the 38-year-old Toronto native, followed by a TV series which is scheduled to begin production in July of 2022.