Toronto is getting its first in-person movie festival of the summer and it's totally free

Movie lovers who are sick of spending the past year rotating between various streaming services will be happy to hear that a return to the silver screen is on the way.

While many drive-in theatres, and drive-in movie festivals have opened up, Toronto will also be getting another outdoor festival without the need to bring a car.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's TOPS & Friends is an outdoor film fest that will be taking place this Summer out of Fort York.

Step two of the provinces reopening plan involves the allowance of outdoor cinema, which the team at TOPS plans to take full advantage of after last year's successful festival.

Last year's fest marked the city's first in-person festival following lockdown, and 100 people were allowed to attend and enjoy some outdoor cinema with others. This year, the hope is that at least that many people will be permitted to attend, if not more.

"What we don't know and would really love to know, is how many people. The province hasn't told anyone how many people can be in step two or step three," Artistic and Executive Director Emily Reid told blogTO.

"We have a festival and we'll present it to as many people as were allowed to and is safe."

The festival itself is in partnership with the Toronto History Museum, so Reid and her team have been working alongside the city to ensure everything is optimized for maximum safety and enjoyment of all those in attendance.

The current plan is to also have a full concessions stand with several food options including all the classics such as popcorn, snacks, soda, beer, and wine.

The programme schedule will be announced in July, giving information on the exact dates, the films, maximum capacity, and rain policy.

Last year, all tickets were claimed within five minutes of the announcement so those looking to secure themselves a spot should be ready to put those skills they developed trying to book a vaccine to use.