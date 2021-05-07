Film
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
a little late with lilly singh

Lilly Singh's late-night show cancelled after two seasons on NBC

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After just shy of two years on the air, Lilly Singh's late-night talk show is officially coming to an end. 

The Scarborough-born comedian made history when her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, first premiered on NBC in September of 2019 — making her the first and only woman of colour on network late-night talk TV.

Now in its second season, the show has been struggling with ratings thanks in part to its 1:30 a.m. time slot and the COVID-19 pandemic. Its last episode is set to air on June 3. 

"Two years ago, I embarked on the wild journey of late-night TV," wrote Singh in a statement on Instagram. "I knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support."

But along with her statement about the talk show ending, Singh also announced that she has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio with her Unicorn Island Productions banner to develop unscripted projects.

On top of that, she's also set to star in a new Netflix comedy series.

"I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to excecute on a nightly show," she said.

"This is just the beginning; I can't wait to share more with you but this is all I can tease for now. I'm beyond grateful for the support past, present and future."

Lead photo by

lilly

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Lilly Singh's late-night show cancelled after two seasons on NBC

Toronto cinema has started selling takeout but people really don't like the prices

Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming at Ontario Place in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular Pakistani restaurants turns into set for Netflix production

Netflix has officially chosen Toronto for its new Canadian headquarters

The history of the Odeon Danforth Theatre in Toronto before it became a GoodLife

Zac Efron is filming a movie in Toronto this summer

Dave Foley arrives in Toronto to film Kids in the Hall reboot