Lilly Singh's late-night show cancelled after two seasons on NBC

After just shy of two years on the air, Lilly Singh's late-night talk show is officially coming to an end.

The Scarborough-born comedian made history when her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, first premiered on NBC in September of 2019 — making her the first and only woman of colour on network late-night talk TV.

Now in its second season, the show has been struggling with ratings thanks in part to its 1:30 a.m. time slot and the COVID-19 pandemic. Its last episode is set to air on June 3.

"Two years ago, I embarked on the wild journey of late-night TV," wrote Singh in a statement on Instagram. "I knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support."

But along with her statement about the talk show ending, Singh also announced that she has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio with her Unicorn Island Productions banner to develop unscripted projects.

On top of that, she's also set to star in a new Netflix comedy series.

"I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to excecute on a nightly show," she said.

"This is just the beginning; I can't wait to share more with you but this is all I can tease for now. I'm beyond grateful for the support past, present and future."