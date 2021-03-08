People are worried about the damage Jason Momoa's recent shoot did to Leslie Street Spit

The new Apple TV series See starring Jason Momoa is one of the many productions filming in and around Toronto this month, and residents have been taking notice of its elaborate set, which came in the form of a complete dystopian village the team constructed on the Leslie Street Spit.

Though it's certainly cool to have such big names in town and to get a glimpse behind the scenes of Hollywood movies and TV shows, some locals are concerned about the impact such activities have on the city's flora and fauna, particularly in the case of See.

The set of Jason Mamoa's #See at Leslie Spit. The start and finished product.

Members of various community groups online have been discussing the disruption the shoot has caused in the environmentally sensitive area, which included but was not limited to a ton of vehicle activity, dozens of large trucks, noisy generators, "piles of film junk," structures emitting smoke and even a grounded helicopter.

"Why is this allowed on a fragile urban wilderness? Go somewhere else!" a user commented this week on one of many recent threads about See in the Friends of the Spit Facebook group, in which people have expressed concern for displaced local wildlife not only during the now-wrapped filming, but also in its aftermath.

Another called it "downright disrespectful," while still others called it "scandalous" and "disappointing" behaviour that demanded city attention and action.

Spotted the set of "See" featuring Jason Mamoa while hiking through Tommy Thompson Park this weekend...

Now that the public is allowed back on the grounds again, some have shared photos of a barren and admittedly bleak looking landscape with bricks, chunks of lumber, literal garbage and all sorts of other debris strewn around, and no animals in sight.

"This is a special place — not a film location," one group member shared in a letter sent to Ward 30 Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher.

"We thought this was a park and conservation area? A protected place. Cars nearly ran us off the road. Generators were noisily humming away. How is a permit even issued for this sacred place? Why is the city advertising the Spit as a film location? This is a travesty."

(1 of 2) Production vehicles are still leaving the Leslie Street Spit, where crews were filming “See” for Apple TV.

It’s an internationally-recognized wildlife conservation area, and residents are concerned about damages to the area.@CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/ctc5NTkV1F — Jessica Ng 🎗 (@Jessicangtv) March 5, 2021

Fletcher told the CBC over the weekend that she hopes this will be the last major shoot in the location, and that more conversations need to be had about future productions taking place in the city's few green spaces.

According to the news outlet, money earned from such shoots goes toward maintaining the parkland in the end, and each project is carefully assessed beforehand to ensure it does not cause any damage, with film companies required to restore the land to the condition it was in prior to their arrival.