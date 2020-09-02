5 movies getting the biggest advance buzz at TIFF 2020

The TIFF 2020 movies are already generating interest from cinephiles the world over, despite the fact that there are fewer films playing this year's festival than at any time in its history. Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 5 although some people are already complaining.

Here are some movies generating advance buzz at TIFF 2020.

I have a soft spot for underappreciated moments in history when magnificent things conflate, and Regina King's much anticipated directorial debut about an evening where Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X gathered in Florida to toast Cassius Clay for his knockout of Sonny Liston looks to live up to the hype.

Excitement is already building for Francis Lee's love story about how a paleontologist (Kate Winslet) and a lone widow (Saoirse Ronan) connect in this romance that may bring some of the warmth that lit a thematically similar Portrait of a Lady on Fire to international acclaim.

Halle Berry's fighting drama looks to pack a punch at this year's fest, with her directorial debut already generating plenty of pre-fest attention. Berry also stars in this story of a veteran MMA athlete battling to regain custody of her son.

A film evocative of a beloved arthouse hit, on first glance, is this tale of two men falling in love on a European beach and it immediately calls to mind TIFF 2017's Call Me By Your Name. Freed from some of the trepidation of that other storyline, we'll see if François Ozon's film is as warm and inviting as its Normandy shoreline setting.

Chloé Zhao rocked the arthouse scene with her beautiful film The Rider, and in 2021 is set to release a massive Marvel film The Eternals. Her latest stars Frances McDormand and David Strathairn and is a drama based on the true story of a woman on an RV journey through the west. It is sure to generate plenty of praise.