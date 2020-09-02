People in Toronto are already complaining about the TIFF ticketing system

Tickets for the Toronto International Film Festival have yet to go on sale to the general public, but those with early access are already complaining about issues with the ticketing system.

The first set of tickets for TIFF 2020 went on sale on Friday, Aug. 28 for Leadership Members, followed by Platinum Members on Aug. 29, Gold Members on Aug. 30, Silver Members on Aug. 31 and Bronze Members on Sept. 1.

Film-goers in the Contributors Circle, meanwhile, can buy tickets starting today, while Members 365 can start purchasing tickets tomorrow, TIFF Insiders on Sept. 4, and the general public on Sept. 5.

But while the festival is operating differently in 2020 thanks to the global health crisis, it seems ticketing issues are already arising for those hoping to score tickets to some of the most anticipated films — just like they do every single year.

@tiff_help HOW do i check out? this isn't working. — Josh (@TheJCube) September 2, 2020

"Dear @TIFF_NET Your ticketing is as fucked up this year as every year," wrote Toronto transit expert Steve Munro on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"The site has crashed three times on me, and also has been unable to handle check out three times and cleared my cart. Please send Ticketmaster packing! Utter crap!"

In-person box office issues, on the other hand, are not a concern this year since ticketing is limited to online and over the phone to avoid crowding and long lineups amid the pandemic.

But that simply means more people using the same digital system and overloading the same phone lines, causing a headache for many who simply want to buy a ticket or two.

.@tiff_help Website isn’t working. Why am I a Contributor Member? Phone lines keep kicking me off when I get to #2 in the cue. WTF? Why can’t @TIFF_NET ever get it right? #fail — Gayle Robin (@GRobin) September 2, 2020

This year, the festival will feature a combination of in-person, digital and drive-in screenings and events to accommodate health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

But some are reporting that the few scheduled in-person screenings are already selling out despite the fact that tickets don't go on sale to the general public until Saturday.

Wondering @tiff_help will anything more be released when Contributor level can select tomorrow at 10am? Seems a lot of in person screenings are already sold out? (assuming if it's not even listed here it's sold out) @TIFF_NET #tiff2020 — Darrin Suzuki (@DarrinSuzuki) September 1, 2020

And others are complaining that tickets appear to be available on the website even when they've already sold out, resulting in a frustrating and disappointing experience for many film lovers.

My expectations are low for my ticket selection tomorrow😑 https://t.co/e3GJJIYvQh — MeLiSsA dACrUz ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ (@MelissaDacruzz) September 2, 2020

TIFF 2020 kicks off on Sept. 10 and runs until Sept. 19, and those of you who've already managed to get tickets to the most sought-after screenings (ex: Ammonite) should be counting your blessings right about now.