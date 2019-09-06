The TIFF ticketing system is a total nightmare this year

If you've already managed to score tickets to a screening of one of TIFF's top movies this festival season, count yourself lucky.

The film festival began just yesterday and already people are having quite a difficult time buying tickets.

For one thing, the website seems to lag, when it works at all.

This is basically my entire online TIFF experience so far this year. How does this get more broken every festival? @TIFF_NET @tiff_help pic.twitter.com/BydyWeMCJ6 — Mark Reist (@markreist) September 4, 2019

And call lines are completely jammed, leaving customers waiting on the phone for hours without ever speaking to a live agent.

Been trying to get TIFF tickets for the past 3 days and I’ve been caller 61 and caller number 20 on the phone queue, and even tried the call back option... and still have not spoken with a live agent 😩if I have no luck today then I will accept defeat. 😭😭 — Ohlah (@o_lah_) September 6, 2019

Many of the festival's top films are already sold out, and tickets are being resold on Ticketmaster for much higher prices.

@TIFF_NET @michaelb4jordan @iamjamiefoxx I'm very disappointed that I couldn't purchase tickets for the opening of Just Mercy on September 2nd after anticipating it all summer, #ASadfan #WishICouldGetTickets pic.twitter.com/9gKcxxRXkF — Eric S (@ericgshawjr) September 6, 2019

The TIFF Help Twitter account seems to be constantly apologizing to angry customers online, citing "technical issues" and encouraging people to buy tickets in person at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Hello Don, Sorry to hear you are experiencing technical issues. We advise that you have your tickets printed out at our box office at the TIFF Bell Lightbox (open 8am-10pm). All venues have a box office who can also assist. Any other issues, give us a call! — TIFF Help (@tiff_help) September 5, 2019

But those going in person aren't exactly having a smooth experience either.

The box office appears to be grossly understaffed this year, which is odd considering the much larger in-person box office they've had in previous years at Metro Hall.

@tiff_help whyyyy are there only two ppl handling members at the box office, & two empty desks!? 30m later & still waiting to print my tix, ahhhh! — Laura (@MissLaura317) September 6, 2019

Some festival-goers are even managing to purchase tickets, only to have issues with them once arriving at the screening.

"Having a problem with a ticket that I obtained via exchange through the box office: in my acc’t manager, the barcode can’t be seen and the message 'you have an outstanding invoice that must be paid to manage this ticket' appears," one user tweeted.

It's starting to seem like nothing is going right for those actually trying to attend festival screenings, and at this point some people can't even log in to the website at all.

@tiff_help hi, I'm trying to log into my account page and the system keeps telling it doesn't recognize my password and login, but I am surely 100% using my password and login. Is there currently a known issue with login? — Claudia Sicondolfo (@claudia_sicon) September 6, 2019

TIFF is one of the biggest events of the year in Toronto, if not the biggest, so here's hoping they get their act together before too many Toronto residents grow frustrated enough to stop buying tickets.