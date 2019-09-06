Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
tiff tickets

The TIFF ticketing system is a total nightmare this year

If you've already managed to score tickets to a screening of one of TIFF's top movies this festival season, count yourself lucky. 

The film festival began just yesterday and already people are having quite a difficult time buying tickets. 

For one thing, the website seems to lag, when it works at all. 

And call lines are completely jammed, leaving customers waiting on the phone for hours without ever speaking to a live agent. 

Many of the festival's top films are already sold out, and tickets are being resold on Ticketmaster for much higher prices. 

The TIFF Help Twitter account seems to be constantly apologizing to angry customers online, citing "technical issues" and encouraging people to buy tickets in person at TIFF Bell Lightbox

But those going in person aren't exactly having a smooth experience either.

The box office appears to be grossly understaffed this year, which is odd considering the much larger in-person box office they've had in previous years at Metro Hall

Some festival-goers are even managing to purchase tickets, only to have issues with them once arriving at the screening. 

"Having a problem with a ticket that I obtained via exchange through the box office: in my acc’t manager, the barcode can’t be seen and the message 'you have an outstanding invoice that must be paid to manage this ticket' appears," one user tweeted.

It's starting to seem like nothing is going right for those actually trying to attend festival screenings, and at this point some people can't even log in to the website at all.

TIFF is one of the biggest events of the year in Toronto, if not the biggest, so here's hoping they get their act together before too many Toronto residents grow frustrated enough to stop buying tickets. 

