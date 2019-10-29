Long shuttered Toronto cinema is reopening as a bar and restaurant

A brand new restaurant and bar will soon be opening in the refurbished Paradise Theatre, but before that, the venue has finally announced the date doors will officially open to the public for the first time.

On December 5, the theatre that's been shuttered since 2006 will at long last reopen its doors. The space has been restored to its former glory by ERA Architects, Solid Design Creative and Ware Malcombe, complete with Art Deco racing stripes, a terrazzo and a curved parapet.

Along with this exciting news comes the announcement that tickets are already available for three events starting November 25 with a stage event featuring Dave Hodge of The Reporters.

Tickets can also now be purchased for a screening of Gundermann by the Goethe-Insitut and German Consulate General Toronto on November 28, as well as Jason Collett's Basement Revue series which will take place at the theatre Thursdays in December.

The 208-seat theatre will also host special screenings for babies, families and "Relaxed Screenings" for those with differing sensory, learning and communication needs.

There's no word yet on whether upper-floor Bar Biltmore and lower-floor restaurant Osteria Rialto helmed by Basilio Pesce will be opening, but after all this time, what's waiting a little more?