Toronto's old Paradise Theatre getting closer to its grand reveal

The old Paradise Theatre on Bloor Street is looking more like its old self every day.

A brand new marquee was just installed up on to the heritage building this weekend, and the historic Art Deco theatre is looking the best it has in over ten years.

A reconstruction of the original marquee from 1937, the building now actually looks like a theatre again, though according to Paradise, there's still a lot of work to be done.

"Even though it looks like it's a finishing touch, it's not," says Sonya Williams, the director of communications for Paradise.

According to Williams, there's still exterior tiling that needs to be done, plus walls that need to be erected inside and bathrooms to be built.

Then there's the new cocktail bar on the second floor, and of course the new restaurant Osteria Rialto by chef Basilio Pesce.

Following that will be the equipment and tech stage (so the theatre can actually screen movies) and then the design.

The most exciting part of the renovations will actually come in the next few months, says Williams, when the Paradise sign—which will cascade down from the top of the building—goes up on the face of the theatre.

Long story short, there's still loads of work to be done on the heritage building, meaning you won't be able to catch a flick at Paradise until sometime next year.