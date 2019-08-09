Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
joaquin pheonix joker

Joaquin Phoenix is coming to Toronto for the Joker movie at TIFF

Joaquin Phoenix will be in Toronto when his new movie, Joker, gets its premiere at TIFF this September. He'll be just one of many big names descending on the city for one of the world's most anticipated annual film festivals.

Phoenix is already getting rave reviews in Todd Phillips’ Joker, and much of that is just based on what people have seen in the trailer.

In addition to appearing on the red carpet before the screening of the film, Phoenix will also be honoured with one of two TIFF Tribute Actor Awards at this year’s TIFF Tribute Gala awards event.

Meryl Streep was previously announced as another awards recipient.

Taking place on September 9 at Fairmont Royal York, the Tribute Gala is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programs and celebrate big names in the film industry. 

“Displaying both raw instinct and consummate technical skill, Joaquin Phoenix is the complete actor, and one of the finest in contemporary cinema,” said Bailey in a statement.

“Over three decades, he has brought a piercing truth to each groundbreaking role. TIFF is thrilled to be celebrating an artist of his calibre with this inaugural award. We can’t wait for Festival audiences to experience his electric turn in Joker.”

Make sure to look out for your favourite celebrities during the 44th TIFF, run from September 5 to 15, because the city will be full of them.

